How many strict chest-to-bar pull-ups can you do in a row ?

Koya

Koya

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Mar 21, 2016
Messages
2,302
Reaction score
3,329
Strict form, starts from a full dead hang and your chest touches the bar, not only your chin, but for the last reps it's ok if it's only your chin because you re grinding.

Also no kipping like they do in CrossFit, strict form but once again it's ok if there is some movement of the legs for the last 2-3 reps because it's a grind game so understandable.

I'm talking something like this :



I can do 11 strict pull-ups (pronated grip)
13 neutral grip
13 chin-ups (supinated grip)
12 on rings (you can turn the hands it's great if you're injured)

Can also do 8 L-Sit Pull ups (better lat stretch, great for lower lats, also burns your abs and hip flexors)

I'm also 37 with herniated discs, golfers elbow and a hip problem so there's that.
 
Peak was 18.

Now? 3 maybe. Gives me golfers elbow when i'm over 95kg (210) which I currently am.
 
I just tried. 14...

Which is kinda disappointing, since my personal records is almost 24. I did 23 clean, and one ugly back in 2017.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,244,888
Messages
56,015,341
Members
175,031
Latest member
Dales miksov

Share this page

Back
Top