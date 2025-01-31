Why are Pull Ups so damn hard?

My pull up improvement really sucks and I can't help but think there must be something I'm missing.



I always wanted to be able to do comfortably do pullups (like 20+) but it's always evaded me. The most I've ever been able to do in one set was 18 and this was when I was the strongest. I was doing heavy compound lifts regularly and doing pullups at every workout. But this was years ago and in retrospect, I don't think I was doing strict pullups (my chest wasn't touching the bar).



Fast forward to now where I lost a lot of strength due to injuries and just got interested in doing other things than lifting. I'm currently recovering from a herniated disk and only doing upperbody exercises since doing anything lowerbody hurts. I figure I would use this as an opportunity to train as much as I can to the extent that I can while I'm recovering. I want to get better at pullups.



I go to a very small, ill-equipped but very cheap gym which is fine because I can't do much anyway. I basically just do pull ups, bench, seated OHP, and lat pull downs along with some dumbbell and cable exercises. I've been doing this for a couple months now. 2-3 times a week. I'm content with how fast I got my bench numbers up. I went from doing 5x5 with 60kg to now doing 90 for reps. Increased my lat pulldown numbers as well.



But my pullup improvement is so damn slow. I started with doing 5 per set to currently max 8 reps in a set. I can do much less in my subsequent sets (5-4). I've gotten better everything else by simply doing more of it, but pullups are the one exercise where this approach doesn't seem to work. And I'm implementing all the tips I've gotten online like scapular retraction, making my body straight, using pauses and slow eccentrics.



Is pullup improvement always like this? Am I missing something?



I've been watching a few videos like this guy who can do some impressive stuff. He says your brachs are important and suggests forearm exercises. I'm doing more grip strength and forearm exercises to see if it helps.

