Law How Many Executive Orders/Proprosals Do You Agree/Disagree with

Add up the ones you support, oppose, or neutral

1. Ending requirements that government employees report gifts or investments
2. Renaming the gulf of mexico to the gulf of murka
3. Pardoning of jan 6 rioters
4. Increased/new tariffs and/or taxes on canada
5. Increased/new tariffs and/or taxes on mexico
7. Ending birthright citizenship
8. Ending federal efforts to hire women or racial minorities
9. Withdrawal from the paris climate accords
10. Ending of federal DEI initiatives
11. Reducing restrictions on fossil fuel drilling and production
12. Freeze on NIH grant reviews that fund 30% of US biomedical research
13. Freeze of aid to Ukraine
14. Freeze of foreign aid to other nations (excluding israel)
15. Freeze on low-income health coverage aid
16. End the use of any federal funds to support abortions
17. Elimination of the (non-existent) electric vehicle mandate. More precisely, removing regulatory barriers to motor vehicle access and terminating waivers and subsidies that favor EVs


Support: __
Oppose: __
Neutral: __


i obviously have my own biases. If you feel there is another executive order or proposal you want added, write it, count it on your own tally, and ill try to add it to the list over time
 
Last edited:
The "freeze" on aid examples.... It depends what the resolution is. I don't see an issue with auditing and looking for wasteful spending. There's nothing else I really have issue with, at least on the surface.
 
No mention of the most obvious one, putting an end to mutilating children?

Believe it or not some here oppose that too.
 
Executive orders are essentially laws, and therefore clearly unconstitutional. I have no idea how they're allowed, especially at the magnitude that they have been for the last 25 or so years.
 
Wait are people really for Ending requirements that government employees report gifts or investments?

Freezing foreign aid is pointless when you have an exclusion ie Israel and funding for Egypt to play nice. Reassess all foreign aid funding
 
You forgot ending EV mandates.

With that included:

I support 5
Oppose 7
Neutral 5
 
The XL said:
Executive orders are essentially laws, and therefore clearly unconstitutional. I have no idea how they're allowed, especially at the magnitude that they have been for the last 25 or so years.
Click to expand...

They're allowed because they only last until the next President revokes them. Actual laws are a lot harder to pass and a lot harder to repeal.
 
Seano said:
The "freeze" on aid examples.... It depends what the resolution is. I don't see an issue with auditing and looking for wasteful spending. There's nothing else I really have issue with, at least on the surface.
Click to expand...

So you disagree with the fundamental concept of congress having the power of the purse?
 
I would need more information on this one before i disagree.
15. Freeze on low-income health coverage aid

Everything else i agree.
 
1. Ending requirements that government employees report gifts or investments - Disagree
2. Renaming the gulf of mexico to the gulf of murka - Don't see the point, don't really care either way
3. Pardoning of jan 6 rioters - Most should have been pardoned but not all imo
4. Increased/new tariffs and/or taxes on canada - That''s a bluff
5. Increased/new tariffs and/or taxes on mexico - Probably also a bluff
7. Ending birthright citizenship - Somewhat agree
8. Ending federal efforts to hire women or racial minorities - Long overdue
9. Withdrawal from the paris climate accords - Paris accords are gay
10. Ending of federal DEI initiatives - Long overdue
11. Reducing restrictions on fossil fuel drilling and production - Agree
12. Freeze on NIH grant reviews that fund 30% of US biomedical research - Don't know much about that, hopefully the freeze is just to review where money is going.
13. Freeze of aid to Ukraine - Long overdue
14. Freeze of foreign aid to other nations (excluding israel) - Should include Israel
15. Freeze on low-income health coverage aid - Don't know much about this
16. End the use of any federal funds to support abortions - Exceptions for rape/incest/threat to mother's life would be most preferable
17. Elimination of the (non-existent) electric vehicle mandate. More precisely, removing regulatory barriers to motor vehicle access and terminating waivers and subsidies that favor EVs - Long overdue
 
im honestly surprised, even here, that there are already a few people agreeing with #1

1. Ending requirements that government employees report gifts or investments



would love to hear an explanation of why this would be a good thing for the US
 
BJ@LW&WW said:
im honestly surprised, even here, that there are already a few people agreeing with #1

1. Ending requirements that government employees report gifts or investments



would love to hear an explanation of why this would be a good thing for the US
I would say it's like going to therapy, a therapist is going to listen and charge, and that doesnt mean much and a worthless endeavor. There needs to be action otherwise it's just red tape, they're just feel good measures, it hasnt produced any results.
 
I don’t support any of them. All hot garbage, many of them unconstitutional.
 
