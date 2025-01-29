BJ@LW&WW
Add up the ones you support, oppose, or neutral
1. Ending requirements that government employees report gifts or investments
2. Renaming the gulf of mexico to the gulf of murka
3. Pardoning of jan 6 rioters
4. Increased/new tariffs and/or taxes on canada
5. Increased/new tariffs and/or taxes on mexico
7. Ending birthright citizenship
8. Ending federal efforts to hire women or racial minorities
9. Withdrawal from the paris climate accords
10. Ending of federal DEI initiatives
11. Reducing restrictions on fossil fuel drilling and production
12. Freeze on NIH grant reviews that fund 30% of US biomedical research
13. Freeze of aid to Ukraine
14. Freeze of foreign aid to other nations (excluding israel)
15. Freeze on low-income health coverage aid
16. End the use of any federal funds to support abortions
17. Elimination of the (non-existent) electric vehicle mandate. More precisely, removing regulatory barriers to motor vehicle access and terminating waivers and subsidies that favor EVs
Support: __
Oppose: __
Neutral: __
i obviously have my own biases. If you feel there is another executive order or proposal you want added, write it, count it on your own tally, and ill try to add it to the list over time
