1. Ending requirements that government employees report gifts or investments - Disagree

2. Renaming the gulf of mexico to the gulf of murka - Don't see the point, don't really care either way

3. Pardoning of jan 6 rioters - Most should have been pardoned but not all imo

4. Increased/new tariffs and/or taxes on canada - That''s a bluff

5. Increased/new tariffs and/or taxes on mexico - Probably also a bluff

7. Ending birthright citizenship - Somewhat agree

8. Ending federal efforts to hire women or racial minorities - Long overdue

9. Withdrawal from the paris climate accords - Paris accords are gay

10. Ending of federal DEI initiatives - Long overdue

11. Reducing restrictions on fossil fuel drilling and production - Agree

12. Freeze on NIH grant reviews that fund 30% of US biomedical research - Don't know much about that, hopefully the freeze is just to review where money is going.

13. Freeze of aid to Ukraine - Long overdue

14. Freeze of foreign aid to other nations (excluding israel) - Should include Israel

15. Freeze on low-income health coverage aid - Don't know much about this

16. End the use of any federal funds to support abortions - Exceptions for rape/incest/threat to mother's life would be most preferable

17. Elimination of the (non-existent) electric vehicle mandate. More precisely, removing regulatory barriers to motor vehicle access and terminating waivers and subsidies that favor EVs - Long overdue