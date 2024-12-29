How many actual strength athletes are in your gym?

Baby Hanma

Baby Hanma

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Jun 19, 2023
Messages
582
Reaction score
399
I'd include bodybuilding here as a strength sport, together with powerlifting and the others.

So how many?

In the gym that I work at... Seven. Thats it. Of all the hundreds of guys signed up with us who train here at least semi-regularly, only seven of them take heavy weight training seriously.

Most people who sign up with us either don't know what goals they have or they are just there "for health".

I honestly wonder if this is normal or maybe I'm just in a "twink" gym. lol

I live in Idaho.
 
I lift at home.......so zero? I don't chase numbers as much as I do consistency these days. Certainly not a strength athlete, never have been. Just trying to supplement what my other hobbies don't offer me with regards to injury reduction and overall physical preparedness.
 
wufabufa said:
I lift at home.......so zero? I don't chase numbers as much as I do consistency these days. Certainly not a strength athlete, never have been. Just trying to supplement what my other hobbies don't offer me with regards to injury reduction and overall physical preparedness.


Haven't you ever fantasized about benching 400 or deadlifting 600? Just curious.

There is a 19 year old in the gym whom I asked what his goal is. He simply said, "I just wanna get jacked, bro."

I just thought most guys wanted that from the very beginning. I didn't realize it wasn't that common.
 
