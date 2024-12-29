How many actual strength athletes are in your gym?

Baby Hanma
Jun 19, 2023
582
399
I'd include bodybuilding here as a strength sport, together with powerlifting and the others.
So how many?
In the gym that I work at... Seven. Thats it. Of all the hundreds of guys signed up with us who train here at least semi-regularly, only seven of them take heavy weight training seriously.
Most people who sign up with us either don't know what goals they have or they are just there "for health".
I honestly wonder if this is normal or maybe I'm just in a "twink" gym. lol
I live in Idaho.
