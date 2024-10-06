How long until Pena gets "injured"?

I think we all knew she was going to call Amanda out after her fight because she wants no part of Kayla. So, how long until she gets "injured" so she can sit on the belt for a year or two?
 
It's a bit funny tho people saying she's ducking Kayla, which she very well may be.... but Nunes beat the absolute daylights out of her last time they fought. It's not exactly like she's running to a soft and squishy place...
 
usernamee said:
It's a bit funny tho people saying she's ducking Kayla, which she very well may be.... but Nunes beat the absolute daylights out of her last time they fought. It's not exactly like she's running to a soft and squishy place...
Because she knows Nunes has no interest in coming out of retirement just to beat her face in, again.

Even if Nunes came back to dogwalk Pena again, Pena would make up some more BS to say Nunes is scared of her
 
Horse Style said:
Because she knows Nunes has no interest in coming out of retirement just to beat her face in, again.

Even if Nunes came back to dogwalk Pena again, Pena would make up some more BS to say Nunes is scared of her
What would the point of that be if she doesn't think she'll come back?

"I'm going to call a girl out I know I wont fight and then I'll end up fighting Kayla anyways so this was completely meaningless"

?
 
usernamee said:
What would the point of that be if she doesn't think she'll come back?

"I'm going to call a girl out I know I wont fight and then I'll end up fighting Kayla anyways so this was completely meaningless"

?
Because of your first post in this thread. Some gullible fans actually believe she's not ducking Kayla and actually wants to fight Nunes.

It's like Jake Paul fans actually believing Paul wants to fight Alex Pereira
 
