How long until Pena gets "injured"?

Don't be surprised if we get a season of TUF with Kayla and Pena
Because she knows Nunes has no interest in coming out of retirement just to beat her face in, again.It's a bit funny tho people saying she's ducking Kayla, which she very well may be.... but Nunes beat the absolute daylights out of her last time they fought. It's not exactly like she's running to a soft and squishy place...
Because she knows Nunes has no interest in coming out of retirement just to beat her face in, again.
Even if Nunes came back to dogwalk Pena again, Pena would make up some more BS to say Nunes is scared of her
Because of your first post in this thread. Some gullible fans actually believe she's not ducking Kayla and actually wants to fight Nunes.What would the point of that be if she doesn't think she'll come back?
"I'm going to call a girl out I know I wont fight and then I'll end up fighting Kayla anyways so this was completely meaningless"
?