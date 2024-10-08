Media Kayla was peeing blood after the weight cut "I'm not built to weigh 135lbs"

Has to be one of the most insane cuts in MMA history. She fought @ 155 in PFL and cut to make it. She is physically bigger than a number of male UFC FWs. Bryce Mitchell, Dan Ige are 2 ranked FWs...... Are they bigger than Kayla? I don't think so

She weighed in at 136lbs against Ketlen. Gonna have to cut 1 more against Pena and we all know that pound gets tougher and tougher.

With WFW gone how much longer does she have? If she makes weight and beats Pena she will probably fight a returning Amanda. Would she want at a catchweight or 145? Will Amanda want it 135? Can she really stay @ 135 for much longer?

Screenshot-2024-04-12-at-12.28.59-PM.597b6861.png
 
Are you sure it's not just a regular period hun??

Lol this is a bad joke. She should go back to PFL after winning the title imo. Fight Claressa Shields for money fight. Idk if the UFC pay is even worth the health risk of the crazy weight cut and the CTE for taking hits to the face.
 
Hoping she consults with more than one doctor. She's got a daughter and should be around for her.
 
Red Lantern said:
Are you sure it's not just a regular period hun??

Lol this is a bad joke. She should go back to PFL after winning the title imo. Fight Claressa Shields for money fight. Idk if the UFC pay is even worth the health risk of the crazy weight cut and the CTE for taking hits to the face.
Claressa Shields wasn't even on the main card on the last MMA event she appeared on. Hardly seems like a money fight.
 
Doctor Grudge said:
Claressa Shields wasn't even on the main card on the last MMA event she appeared on. Hardly seems like a money fight.
That main card was all champions. She has been getting main card and even main in every other event. Aaron Pico even fought in undercard on the event you mentioned.
 
"I don't like to make excuses like other people, but here are some excuses...."


I get how the ego aspect makes a person want to elaborate on how they could have performed a lot better, but it's still always funny to see.
 
We went trough this before with Cyborg, part of the muscle mass has to go if she wants an easier cut.

If a 34 YO woman is built to carry all that then she's really something special.
 
Red Lantern said:
That main card was all champions. She has been getting main card and even main in every other event. Aaron Pico even fought in undercard on the event you mentioned.
2 of the fights on the main card didn't involve champions.

Yes, it was a stacked card, but it is not like Shields was super high on the prelims either. She was behind Ali's crappy son.

If she was a draw she would have been higher on the card, that's kind of obvious regardless if there are champs on the card.

She's not an important fighter in MMA, she was a project. If Kayla wanted a money fight it would be Cyborg.
 
It would have been more disconcerting if she was bleeding pee.
 
Damn thought that was Dave Mustaine in that weigh in pic.

Going to have to lose some of that lean mass.
 
