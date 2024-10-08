Has to be one of the most insane cuts in MMA history. She fought @ 155 in PFL and cut to make it. She is physically bigger than a number of male UFC FWs. Bryce Mitchell, Dan Ige are 2 ranked FWs...... Are they bigger than Kayla? I don't think soShe weighed in at 136lbs against Ketlen. Gonna have to cut 1 more against Pena and we all know that pound gets tougher and tougher.With WFW gone how much longer does she have? If she makes weight and beats Pena she will probably fight a returning Amanda. Would she want at a catchweight or 145? Will Amanda want it 135? Can she really stay @ 135 for much longer?