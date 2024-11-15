  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

How Long Did It Take For You To Feel Comfortable As A Poster?

Where's that bitch Ichabod?
Since there's going to be an impending exodus from the forums, I figured I'd get this thread out before everyone leaves. I was just curious to hear how long did it take for you to be truly comfortable as a poster? I've been around since 2006 (TUF noobs unite!), but I've only felt really good the last couple years or so.

Another way to put this is I stopped giving a shit about what people thought of me the last couple years. I just post whatever the fuck I want and don't care what people think. If this is the end for some of my homies out there in the forums...

For those about to leave, we salute you!

BELatinas-Daily-Creatives-56-1024x577.jpg

Also, one for teh lulz!

s-l1200.jpg
 
This was the first forum I ever posted on, I was already in my 30's so it felt kinda weird to finally be taking a leap over to the geek side of life, I was such a frickin noob that I was actually a bit intimidated by the War Room because I thought actual real life smart people were in there discussing politics and the important topics of the day in a knowledgeable intelligent manner, thought I was gonna get PWNED hard by worldly sophisticates that dwelled there


<lmao> <lmao> <lmao> <lmao>
 
New here but not to forums. They are all the same, for the most part.

I’m in my 40’s and as an 80’s baby - we don’t have the social awkwardness that a lot of the younger generation has.

Idk maybe i’m a social butterfly, but I’ve never had a problem walking into a room of strangers and making small talk and getting comfortable.
 
From lurking, to joining, to posting, quite a long time.
Im introverted in many ways that don't fit my lifestyle choices or actions.
I like this place and for the most part I try and be polite here.
 
I remember the first time I saw this place I read through a bunch of threads and realized there were only 12 year olds on here so I never registered. Then I went back a few years later and registered and I realized it wasn't 12 year olds it was just retards. But I'm also a retard so it works out and it's very easy to feel comfortable.
 
1st time I got here.
Would post a dick pic if they let me.
Its my real name and pic.
I always was an open book and a extrovert.
Also love attention.

Saldy it will come to an end monday 😓
 
Maybe ten years or so. First decade I was here purely to troll. Now I’m old and can’t put in the effort. Just yelling into the void now
 
Since day one before I knew how to write but I still don't know how to write, which hasn't stopped me from posting.
 
I've been on the Internet since the mid 90s, this place is tame compared to the old forums that died years ago.
 
