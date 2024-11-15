How Long Did It Take For You To Feel Comfortable As A Poster?

Since there's going to be an impending exodus from the forums, I figured I'd get this thread out before everyone leaves. I was just curious to hear how long did it take for you to be truly comfortable as a poster? I've been around since 2006 (TUF noobs unite!), but I've only felt really good the last couple years or so.Another way to put this is I stopped giving a shit about what people thought of me the last couple years. I just post whatever the fuck I want and don't care what people think. If this is the end for some of my homies out there in the forums...For those about to leave, we salute you!Also, one for teh lulz!