How likely is it that O'Malley was injured?

XociDe

XociDe

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Sep 14, 2008
Messages
2,115
Reaction score
2,134
Firstly, I don't particularly like or dislike O'Malley, although having him as champ is better for the division.

With that said, anyone else think he looked off the entire time? His demeanor was completely different. He looked totally flat, sluggish, slow, uninterested. Also that weird "we’re almost done with this" comment from Tim Welch. Like.. what? It's as if he was injured or had an injury during camp but couldn't pull out due to it being the most important event of Dana's career.

That comment from Tim can't just be ignored. That's not what you say to a champion going into the last round of a fight they're losing. It felt like they knew that was going to happen. I know Leon wasn't the champ, but compare it to Leon's corner before the headkick. It was a similar situation.

I'm sure Merab's inbred fanboys will hate this but it is what it is. Something was off.
 
93jzrg.gif
 
Khaosan said:
Cope
Click to expand...

What am I coping about? I never even said O'Malley would win if he wasn't injured. He just looked like a completely different fighter, and wtf was Tim Welch trying to achieve with a comment like that?
 
omalley is a snowflake.

tim is the only coach that can work with im because he takes a passive appraoch to coaching and is like a loving mother. o malley can't handle rough shit. he is a millenial and smokes weed to cope with hsi anxiety adn mental health issues.

it's also the reason why he was matched with cans and favorable matchups coming up. he refused to fight anyone who was a trheat and face reality.
 
Merab was the better fighter, get over it. I embarrassed myself too by claiming that Omalley was going to starch him. It’s part of what makes this sport beautiful.
 
O'Malley (striker) looking off against a grappler/wrestler is nothing unsual or special. It happens a lot in MMA

That's what the threat of getting taken down will do to strikers with poor TDD

Poatan got away with it so far because he has good TDD and the touch of death, two things O'Malley doesn't have.
 
Last edited:
MigitAs said:
He is a product of matchmaking
Click to expand...

You don't understand the fight game well. This was one of the greatest stylistic matchups all year.

Merab looked like a fish out of water striking with Omalley. The new champion was running for his life towards the end of the fifth. Not a good look. I wouldn't be confident he could win the rematch.
 
ArtardFiesta said:
omalley is a snowflake.

tim is the only coach that can work with im because he takes a passive appraoch to coaching and is like a loving mother. o malley can't handle rough shit. he is a millenial and smokes weed to cope with hsi anxiety adn mental health issues.

it's also the reason why he was matched with cans and favorable matchups coming up. he refused to fight anyone who was a trheat and face reality.
Click to expand...

Did you miss the Yan fight?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,416
Messages
56,195,617
Members
175,102
Latest member
DaManofTheHour

Share this page

Back
Top