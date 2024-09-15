How likely is it that O'Malley was injured?

Firstly, I don't particularly like or dislike O'Malley, although having him as champ is better for the division.



With that said, anyone else think he looked off the entire time? His demeanor was completely different. He looked totally flat, sluggish, slow, uninterested. Also that weird "we’re almost done with this" comment from Tim Welch. Like.. what? It's as if he was injured or had an injury during camp but couldn't pull out due to it being the most important event of Dana's career.



That comment from Tim can't just be ignored. That's not what you say to a champion going into the last round of a fight they're losing. It felt like they knew that was going to happen. I know Leon wasn't the champ, but compare it to Leon's corner before the headkick. It was a similar situation.



I'm sure Merab's inbred fanboys will hate this but it is what it is. Something was off.