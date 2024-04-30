How is this even possible!?

I noticed Cody Durden wiki and I was reading how when he is not training for a fight, he is working as a construction worker:



I don't get it, how is this even possible!

He is a UFC fighter with a relatively decent record in modern times and he still has to work a day job and in construction which depletes your energy all day!

I thought fighters with his record at least make 60 to 100 k a year no?

Is the pay crap or is the cost of living that is out of hand?
 
View attachment 1041827

Stipe has always worked as a firefighter, and even became a full time in 2022 for better healthcare and insurance

Miocic works as a full-time firefighter and paramedic, becoming full-time in 2022 after many years of part-time work, in Oakwood and Valley View, Ohio.[6] The reason he stated he switched to full-time was for health care and insurance coverage for his family long-term. When asked by Joe Rogan why he still works as a firefighter despite being a UFC champion, he stated that he needs something to fall back to after his fighting career is over.[77]
You have to be an idiot banking on retireing as a MMA fighter. Sounds like a smart guy having a backup plan.
 
I honestly can't believe this join date 2013 TS fool thinks mediocre fighters have a future in UFC/MMA.
 
View attachment 1041827

Probably a bit of both. Then again if you're a pro fighter I think you'd want an active job, if you sat on your arse for a living (like me) you'd have to do a lot more training outside of work I figure.
 
His dream job is to be a construction worker…

MMA is just his side hustle…
 
View attachment 1041827

Subtract taxes. Subtract fight camp expenses. Yes, the pay is crap. And considering he's maybe 3 years from "retirement" as an MMA fighter in his weight class it's not surprising.
 
