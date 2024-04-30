I noticed Cody Durden wiki and I was reading how when he is not training for a fight, he is working as a construction worker:I don't get it, how is this even possible!He is a UFC fighter with a relatively decent record in modern times and he still has to work a day job and in construction which depletes your energy all day!I thought fighters with his record at least make 60 to 100 k a year no?Is the pay crap or is the cost of living that is out of hand?