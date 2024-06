Lights Out 101 said: The only fighter at LHW who had the brain cells to grapple with Periera rather than testing the standup. He's really good. Click to expand...

True, but he did literally nothing with his ground control. One significant ground strike landed per minute of control time.Jan has been a solid fighter who took a bit of time to slip into his peak, but he did it through raw fundamentals and a bit of polish power. Turned Izzy completely away from the LHW division, and has been fighting the best of the best for the last half decade maintaining a ~70% win rate and grabbing gold in the process. He'll go down as an underappreciated champ, but an appreciated one none the less.I'll always be thankful to him for exposing how much of a brainlet Ankalaev is.