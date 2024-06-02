How do you score the first 2 RDs for Strickland???

I was shocked by what the commentators were saying and how the media whose tweets were shown scored the first two. 2-0 Strickland? Based on what???

Costa was landing hard leg kicks throughout both rounds. Strickland was moving forward and throwing nothing except the occasional teep, a far less damaging strike than a low kick. There was a jab on the 2nd that caught Costa off balance while he was throwing a kick so he fell down, but he wasn't hurt.

Strickland was just moving forward and doing nothing while taking low kicks and the commentary team were, bizarrely, talking him up. I suspect that's what influenced people to score it for him. If you look at it objectively, Costa was landing hard low kicks, SS was doing nothing except landing an occasional half hearted teep.

So, people who scored the first two for Strickland, based on what did you score it for him?
 
occassional teep? he threw them like nonstop

and Stricks was checking a lot of Costa's kicks
 
This must be a troll thread: octagon control+more strikes and significative strikes and no wrestling at all=2-0 Strickland, not very difficult rounds to score really.
 
I wasn't aware the judge that scored it 49-46 Costa has an account here.
 
pinero said:
This must be a troll thread: octagon control+more strikes and significative strikes and no wrestling at all=2-0 Strickland, not very difficult rounds to score really.
Click to expand...
Octagon control? You mean moving forward and throwing nothing? Yeah, no, that doesn't score.

What significant strikes? A few teeps? Those do NO damage. Meanwhile he was taking hard low kicks consistently.

Seriously, what significant strikes are you talking about?
 
