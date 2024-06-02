How do you score the first 2 RDs for Strickland???

I was shocked by what the commentators were saying and how the media whose tweets were shown scored the first two. 2-0 Strickland? Based on what???



Costa was landing hard leg kicks throughout both rounds. Strickland was moving forward and throwing nothing except the occasional teep, a far less damaging strike than a low kick. There was a jab on the 2nd that caught Costa off balance while he was throwing a kick so he fell down, but he wasn't hurt.



Strickland was just moving forward and doing nothing while taking low kicks and the commentary team were, bizarrely, talking him up. I suspect that's what influenced people to score it for him. If you look at it objectively, Costa was landing hard low kicks, SS was doing nothing except landing an occasional half hearted teep.



So, people who scored the first two for Strickland, based on what did you score it for him?