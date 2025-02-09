  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Do you consider Eric Nicksick an "elite coach"?

There was a time a few years ago when Eric was looked at as an upcoming coach, even winning coach of the year in 2020. 3 fighters under his tutelage have won the title, which usually points towards a successful, good coach. However, with hindsight, we can breakdown his coaching career further.

His 3 champions are Francis, Aljamain, Strickland. I think Francis would have grabbed the belt regardless of who he was training with. Aljamain won the title via DQ, then a close split decision before losing it to O'malley via Tim Welch simply saying "you gotta go aljo." Strickland beat Izzy almost solely due to the giant shot in the first round and Sean learning how to check leg kicks with Poatan, Nick didn't seem to have much to do with that fight.

Last night, watching Strickland/DDP 2, the only advice he ever gave Sean was "You're losing, you have to throw more." While the fight is mostly on Strickland for being one dimensional, an utter lack of actual technical advice in the corner (He keeps backing you up, circle out; when he bum rushes into a clinch exit with an elbow, throw anything besides a fucking 1-2 teep) certainly didn't help Sean's prospects of winning.

Just some of my thoughts on Nicksick, what do you guys think? Am I just a hater?
Aljo is coached by Longo and Wood of Syndicate
Patchy Mix is still champ out of Xtreme
 
he's an amazing coach, completely changed ngannou and turned him into a championship level fighter, improved strickland a lot too and helped him learn how to check leg kicks which helped him beat izzy. All of his fighters have good gameplans and usually have good takedown defense too even if they didn't have it prior like ngannou or strickland
 
I think so, it's not his fault Strickland didn't wanna listen yesterday. But I think it's more that Strickland doesn't have an aggressive fight style, he was gonna do the same thing regardless of any in fight coaching.
 
Sean always backs up when pressured.
Sean never circles out when pressured.
Sean never throws elbows in the clinch.
Sean only throws 1-2’s and teeps.

Why are we blaming all Sean’s faults on his coach? He can tell him to not fight like he always fights when facing a certain style of fighter with sound technical advice. But it doesn’t mean shit when someone is incapable of making those adjustments.

Anyway he’s coached a lot of MMA fighters successfully, every coach has their style and strengths, his track record is pretty good outside of champs and fighters he’s worked with.

You give him no credit for any fighters success but blame all their faults on him - seems like grade A hatin’ to me.

 
I think first of all you make a great case for him being an ELITE coach, then fail to undermine the argument you made yourself.

And you somehow missed all the technical advice but he was giving him a ton of advice very similar to the example of what you think he should've done. But the main advice anyone would give Strikland was to up the volume, so that being the main message seems like good coaching too.

I have no idea why you would be, but yes you're just a hater, and not a particularly bright one.
 
Nicksick is truly one of the greats. You're not necessarily being a hater OP, but just kind of silly.
 
Strickland has won the title by showing every opponent the same look, trying to do more or less the same thing every fight. I think it is due to the coach that he could go that far with that style.
However, the division will figure it out some day. Lets see if he can switch it up a little, and that is also where a coach comes into play.
 
