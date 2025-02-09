Do you consider Eric Nicksick an "elite coach"?

There was a time a few years ago when Eric was looked at as an upcoming coach, even winning coach of the year in 2020. 3 fighters under his tutelage have won the title, which usually points towards a successful, good coach. However, with hindsight, we can breakdown his coaching career further.His 3 champions are Francis, Aljamain, Strickland. I think Francis would have grabbed the belt regardless of who he was training with. Aljamain won the title via DQ, then a close split decision before losing it to O'malley via Tim Welch simply saying "you gotta go aljo." Strickland beat Izzy almost solely due to the giant shot in the first round and Sean learning how to check leg kicks with Poatan, Nick didn't seem to have much to do with that fight.Last night, watching Strickland/DDP 2, the only advice he ever gave Sean was "You're losing, you have to throw more." While the fight is mostly on Strickland for being one dimensional, an utter lack of actual technical advice in the corner (He keeps backing you up, circle out; when he bum rushes into a clinch exit with an elbow, throw anything besides a fucking 1-2 teep) certainly didn't help Sean's prospects of winning.Just some of my thoughts on Nicksick, what do you guys think? Am I just a hater?