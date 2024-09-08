How do Mexican fans feel about Noche UFC 2?

I’m curious to hear the thoughts of Spanish-speaking fans regarding UFC’s Noche UFC event. The card seems to have received mixed reactions from American audiences, with some expressing dissatisfaction. However, I’m particularly interested in understanding the perspective of Mexican fans.



Given that this event has a strong Mexican theme and features several prominent Mexican fighters, do Mexican fans view the card positively? Are they excited about the representation and the matchups? How do they feel about the price tag for this event?



Additionally, how do they feel about Sean O’Malley and Murad Devrajvili headlining the card, considering neither of them are Mexican and this is supposed to be a celebration of Mexican independence? Wouldn’t it have made more sense for Alex Grasso to headline this card?