How do Mexican fans feel about Noche UFC 2?

I’m curious to hear the thoughts of Spanish-speaking fans regarding UFC’s Noche UFC event. The card seems to have received mixed reactions from American audiences, with some expressing dissatisfaction. However, I’m particularly interested in understanding the perspective of Mexican fans.

Given that this event has a strong Mexican theme and features several prominent Mexican fighters, do Mexican fans view the card positively? Are they excited about the representation and the matchups? How do they feel about the price tag for this event?

Additionally, how do they feel about Sean O’Malley and Murad Devrajvili headlining the card, considering neither of them are Mexican and this is supposed to be a celebration of Mexican independence? Wouldn’t it have made more sense for Alex Grasso to headline this card?
 
I don't think there are any Mexican Sherdoggers ..

As a 7’ 340 lb lean Mexican fan, I can’t say I’m too excited. The Sphere might be cool, but I feel like there’s really no big names fighting for such a great event. I don’t think this is the UFC’s fault though, I just think there aren’t enough Mexican fighters with huge star power.

I’ve heard my family mention the Canelo fight and haven’t heard anything about the UFC’s event from them. They probably don’t even know it’s happening. They don’t watch MMA but a night dedicated to Mexican fighters? They’d hear about it.
 
Tengo curiosidad por conocer la opinión de los fanáticos hispanohablantes sobre el evento Noche UFC de la UFC. La cartelera parece haber recibido reacciones mixtas por parte del público estadounidense, con algunos expresando insatisfacción. Sin embargo, me interesa particularmente entender la perspectiva de los fanáticos mexicanos.

Dado que este evento tiene una fuerte temática española y presenta a varios peleadores mexicanos prominentes, ¿los fanáticos mexicanos ven la cartelera de manera positiva? ¿Están emocionados por la representación y los combates? ¿Qué piensan del precio del evento? Además, ¿cómo se sienten con respecto a que Sean O'Malley y Murad Devrajvili encabecen la cartelera, considerando que ninguno de los dos es mexicano y se supone que es una celebración de la independencia de México?

¡Espero con interés sus opiniones y comentarios!
 
The audience is going to be filled with white guys, should tell you enough. Probably arabs too. As much as UFC pushes Mexican fighters, they've never had a great champion stay very long, last I remember is Cain. Grasso isn't going to have an amazing following in Mexico. If UFC can find their own version of Canelo or someone dominant it might work.
 
