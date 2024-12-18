Volkswagen is on a free fall right now. Tesla is booming on the stock market , and Chinese are swarming the ev automotive industry. Interesting timesLot of stuff is going to happen soon in the automotive industry. Disruptive stuff. German car industry is not looking good at all.
At least in my country Tesla has huge problems because electric is just such a huge disadvantage in many aspects and no it's not eco friendly and people realize that slowly. Also Tesla build quality and interior design is way beneath any German car I ever used. That's why Tesla and Stellantis car sales are breaking down loosing more than a third of their sales here.
If execs are lurking, Nonda Motor sounds better than Hissan. Just saying.
Tesla's interior design is a garbage can with an Ipad in the middle. Can't understand why people go for that.
If there is one car company I expect to get into huge troubles it's Tesla as soon as automotive industry leaves electric cars behind and that day is coming closer.
It's also security risk driving. I was amazed how stupid it is to make a driver change settings f.e. air vents with a touchscreen going though folders while driving. Incredible dumb design. The one friend of mine who still has a Tesla had two incidents were it wouldn't even open the car door Not even starting how they lie about possible mileage.
Yes it is a hazard. I don't understand how this shit is even allowed from a regulatory perspective.
I rather drive a 20 year old German car than a new Tesla.
I am surprised about the merger talks. Toyota seems far above Nissan in terms of quality and efficiency. Why would they do that. Reminds me when Daimler bought Chrysler thinking that would elevate them while it just ate all the profits.
I have a 2017 Titan. The only thing I've had to replace is a front CV joint. But I don't have 60,000 miles on it yet.Modern Nissans are all trash except for the GTR. And the variator transmissions, eek.
Because Skyline NSX.I am in the industry. Nissan is a terribly run company, treat their franchises like shit, and make a terrible product. Honda is the opposite. Why a successful company would merge with a shitty one is beyond me. These mega mergers have killed other companies before. The whole industry is struggling.