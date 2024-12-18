KBE6EKCTAH_CCP said: Tesla‘s interior design is a garbage can with an Ipad in the middle. Can‘t understand why people go for that. Click to expand...

It's also security risk driving. I was amazed how stupid it is to make a driver change settings f.e. air vents with a touchscreen going though folders while driving. Incredible dumb design. The one friend of mine who still has a Tesla had two incidents were it wouldn't even open the car doorNot even starting how they lie about possible mileage.I rather drive a 20 year old German car than a new Tesla.I am surprised about the merger talks. Toyota seems far above Nissan in terms of quality and efficiency. Why would they do that. Reminds me when Daimler bought Chrysler thinking that would elevate them while it just ate all the profits.