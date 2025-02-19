  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Let us rejoice for McDonald’s introduces 11 new menu items for 2025

Sakuraba is #1

Get ready for some mouthwatering surprises from McDonald’s this year! They’re bringing back some classic favorites and introducing some totally new dishes that will tantalize your taste buds. Whether you’re a comfort food lover or a food adventurer, McDonald’s has got you covered with a perfect blend of nostalgia and innovation.

1. Shamrock Shake
Shamrock-Shake.jpg


2. Stormzy Meal

3. Philly Cheese Stack
Philly-Cheese-Stack.jpg


4. White Chocolate and Raspberry Pie
White-Chocolate-and-Raspberry-Pie.jpg


5. Mars McFlurry

6. Tropicana Apple Juice
Tropicana-Apple-Juice.jpg


7. Katsu Wrap
Katsu-Wrap.jpg


8. BBQ Ranch Stack
BBQ-Ranch-Stack.jpg


9. McCrispy BBQ Smokehouse
McCrispy-BBQ-Smokehouse.jpg


10. Mozzarella Dippers
Mozzarella-Dippers.jpg


11. Milky Way McFlurry
Milky-Way-McFlurry.jpg
 
I'm making tonkatsu right now.
I can't believe McDonald's is getting into the katsu game
 
That Philly cheese stack looks delicious ! I would try it.
 
They had me at Stormzy meal <{ohyeah}>
 
