Homegym MEGA Thread

I’m sure it’s not the fanciest but it’s come a long way and I'm pretty proud of myself for building it. Started as a dirt floor, uninsulated shed. Replaced the roof, had concrete poured, moved the door, added a window, put in a ceiling, insulated everything and paneled it with plywood. Painted it light gray with red trim to match the rack. Entire floor is covered with stall mats and a second layer of mats on the sides with nice plywood down the center. Kinda like one big deadlift platform. Added surround sound, big tv, heat and ac, LED lighting. Found a massive mirror on craigslist that goes all the way across the wall behind the squat rack. It had electricity to it but added two outlets to the ceiling for the tv and surround sound and two more at the rear for phone chargers and other stuff. Put a bar rack above the door and a couple PRX wall mounted plate storage trees, also have some plate storage on the rack for 5's, and 2.5's.



As far as equipment, Rogue RML 30 rack with spotter arms and two sets of perches, one Rogue bar, one cheapie for deadlifts. Bout 500lbs of plates of various brands including a couple old school bumpers. Cheap lat-pulldown machine that I really dislike and will replace before long. Bowflex powerblock type dumbbells, multi-grip curl bar, pretty nice suspended bag, really nice speed bag platform and a couple different bags. Battle ropes, various handles for lat machine, bands, bug assault rifle.



The only thing I'd change is make it a little bigger. Inside it's only about 10ft wide and 17ft long so it took some creativity to get everything in there. That's part of the reason for the lat pull down machine, nice ones just have too big of a foot print but there's some nicer quality offerings out now. Funny thing is I started building it right before Covid because I couldn't take another year of New Years resolutioners. Start to finish I think I spent about $5,500 for everything.