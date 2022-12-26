Homegym MEGA Thread

Poon Goon

Poon Goon

Maverick
@Steel
Joined
Aug 25, 2005
Messages
26,279
Reaction score
29,216
I really just wanted to say that I was gifted an Iron Neck Pro for Christmas, but I figured it was time for an actual homegym thread instead of using the cheap plate thread. Maybe we can get some pictures of what people are working with and questions/answers for any homegym related stuff in here.

As for the Iron Neck I can't imagine a world in which I would pay what that fucking thing cost, but since it was gifted to me I will give it a shot and get my neck fucking JACKED. Also got a copy of 5/3/1 Forever so that should be a cool resource. @Fahcough can load the thread up with pictures of an elite homegym set up if he chooses. I will share the one older picture I have taken of my space.

upload_2022-7-28_0-21-37-png.934424
 
Only took 5 years for you to make this thread. Feels like home. I like it.

Unwrapped some Mini farmers handles, rubber wedges, some solid D Grips for pulleys, and a metal gel filled roller you can freeze - its fantastic.

Vids of Iron Neck. Coops are always goofy
 
Maybe I'll do a quick (very quick!) video tour of my garage gym....it's pretty basic but does the job. Not anywhere near as fancy as some of what you guys have here.
 
May or may not be pencil whipping another 'not really needed' DiY addition. Storage gonna be an issue as it's 8ft long. More to come.
 
Poon Goon said:
Let's hear what you got
Click to expand...

I’m sure it’s not the fanciest but it’s come a long way and I'm pretty proud of myself for building it. Started as a dirt floor, uninsulated shed. Replaced the roof, had concrete poured, moved the door, added a window, put in a ceiling, insulated everything and paneled it with plywood. Painted it light gray with red trim to match the rack. Entire floor is covered with stall mats and a second layer of mats on the sides with nice plywood down the center. Kinda like one big deadlift platform. Added surround sound, big tv, heat and ac, LED lighting. Found a massive mirror on craigslist that goes all the way across the wall behind the squat rack. It had electricity to it but added two outlets to the ceiling for the tv and surround sound and two more at the rear for phone chargers and other stuff. Put a bar rack above the door and a couple PRX wall mounted plate storage trees, also have some plate storage on the rack for 5's, and 2.5's.

As far as equipment, Rogue RML 30 rack with spotter arms and two sets of perches, one Rogue bar, one cheapie for deadlifts. Bout 500lbs of plates of various brands including a couple old school bumpers. Cheap lat-pulldown machine that I really dislike and will replace before long. Bowflex powerblock type dumbbells, multi-grip curl bar, pretty nice suspended bag, really nice speed bag platform and a couple different bags. Battle ropes, various handles for lat machine, bands, bug assault rifle.

The only thing I'd change is make it a little bigger. Inside it's only about 10ft wide and 17ft long so it took some creativity to get everything in there. That's part of the reason for the lat pull down machine, nice ones just have too big of a foot print but there's some nicer quality offerings out now. Funny thing is I started building it right before Covid because I couldn't take another year of New Years resolutioners. Start to finish I think I spent about $5,500 for everything.
 
Trainspotter said:
I’m sure it’s not the fanciest but it’s come a long way and I'm pretty proud of myself for building it. Started as a dirt floor, uninsulated shed. Replaced the roof, had concrete poured, moved the door, added a window, put in a ceiling, insulated everything and paneled it with plywood. Painted it light gray with red trim to match the rack. Entire floor is covered with stall mats and a second layer of mats on the sides with nice plywood down the center. Kinda like one big deadlift platform. Added surround sound, big tv, heat and ac, LED lighting. Found a massive mirror on craigslist that goes all the way across the wall behind the squat rack. It had electricity to it but added two outlets to the ceiling for the tv and surround sound and two more at the rear for phone chargers and other stuff. Put a bar rack above the door and a couple PRX wall mounted plate storage trees, also have some plate storage on the rack for 5's, and 2.5's.

As far as equipment, Rogue RML 30 rack with spotter arms and two sets of perches, one Rogue bar, one cheapie for deadlifts. Bout 500lbs of plates of various brands including a couple old school bumpers. Cheap lat-pulldown machine that I really dislike and will replace before long. Bowflex powerblock type dumbbells, multi-grip curl bar, pretty nice suspended bag, really nice speed bag platform and a couple different bags. Battle ropes, various handles for lat machine, bands, bug assault rifle.

The only thing I'd change is make it a little bigger. Inside it's only about 10ft wide and 17ft long so it took some creativity to get everything in there. That's part of the reason for the lat pull down machine, nice ones just have too big of a foot print but there's some nicer quality offerings out now. Funny thing is I started building it right before Covid because I couldn't take another year of New Years resolutioners. Start to finish I think I spent about $5,500 for everything.
Click to expand...
Damn, that does sound pretty fancy
 
Trainspotter said:
I’m sure it’s not the fanciest but it’s come a long way and I'm pretty proud of myself for building it. Started as a dirt floor, uninsulated shed. Replaced the roof, had concrete poured, moved the door, added a window, put in a ceiling, insulated everything and paneled it with plywood. Painted it light gray with red trim to match the rack. Entire floor is covered with stall mats and a second layer of mats on the sides with nice plywood down the center. Kinda like one big deadlift platform. Added surround sound, big tv, heat and ac, LED lighting. Found a massive mirror on craigslist that goes all the way across the wall behind the squat rack. It had electricity to it but added two outlets to the ceiling for the tv and surround sound and two more at the rear for phone chargers and other stuff. Put a bar rack above the door and a couple PRX wall mounted plate storage trees, also have some plate storage on the rack for 5's, and 2.5's.

As far as equipment, Rogue RML 30 rack with spotter arms and two sets of perches, one Rogue bar, one cheapie for deadlifts. Bout 500lbs of plates of various brands including a couple old school bumpers. Cheap lat-pulldown machine that I really dislike and will replace before long. Bowflex powerblock type dumbbells, multi-grip curl bar, pretty nice suspended bag, really nice speed bag platform and a couple different bags. Battle ropes, various handles for lat machine, bands, bug assault rifle.

The only thing I'd change is make it a little bigger. Inside it's only about 10ft wide and 17ft long so it took some creativity to get everything in there. That's part of the reason for the lat pull down machine, nice ones just have too big of a foot print but there's some nicer quality offerings out now. Funny thing is I started building it right before Covid because I couldn't take another year of New Years resolutioners. Start to finish I think I spent about $5,500 for everything.
Click to expand...

There's no amount that makes up for the hours and hours of self fabbing. The long nights overthinking making room and splurge ideas that don't work out. Trying to take the cheap route only to have the device break on you and almost cause an injury lol. Post a day 1 and a current.
 
I said I was done spending for a while, but I have been considering Nuobells. $800 is a hard pill to swallow, but a used pair popped up today and the guy accepted my $500 offer. I will probably do a friend a solid and sell him my Bowflex DBs for $100. I don't like to consider what I paid for the Bowflex in situations like this so I will just go on believing that I got Nuobells for $400.
 
I think my home gym is about done. I could buy more but I really don’t need anything. Here’s my list, items with an asterisk I fabricated myself. Best part is my net cost was around $2k (I bought, fabricated and sold a lot to offset my costs.)

8’ x 10’ Platform *
Rogue SML-2 with safety arms and custom half rack add on *
Synergee Regional bar and Rhink bar
Axle *
Swiss/Football bar *
Stubby 2.5” axle *
Custom T Handle *
350 lbs of Rogue bumper plates
450 lbs of York steel plates
Loadable Dumbbells *
Rings
Dip stand *
Wall mount 3 x 3 with attachments *
Custom fitted mat section
A few kettlebells and medicine balls
Farmers handles *
Push sled *
Rival Double end bag
Outslayer Heavy bag
Atlantis adjustable bench
Northern fitness flat bench
C2 Concept Rower
C2 Ski Erg
Life fitness Spin Bike
Large assortment of bands, straps, CoCs, etc

And today I picked up a 200 lb sandbag from BoS
 
Poon Goon said:
I said I was done spending for a while, but I have been considering Nuobells. $800 is a hard pill to swallow, but a used pair popped up today and the guy accepted my $500 offer. I will probably do a friend a solid and sell him my Bowflex DBs for $100. I don't like to consider what I paid for the Bowflex in situations like this so I will just go on believing that I got Nuobells for $400.
Click to expand...
Upgrades is in the valid realm of spendatures .
 
Upcoming project got put on hold a couple weeks.

Boys wanted to play paintball today. Loaded up Co2 tanks and checked all 4 guns. Son, nephew, and + 1 friend ready to go! Went to get a case of paintballs . Get a phone call... extra friend somehow got word and asked for a ride over. He was waiting at the house. Project money was in pocket, had to buy another gun instead. Worth it.
 
Used the Nuobells for some rows today. I was using some DIY axle DB handles before. Didn't realize how much lighter it would feel with a more narrow handle.

Also, have you figured out that upload situation @Trainspotter, we need to see your handywork.
 
Poon Goon said:
Used the Nuobells for some rows today. I was using some DIY axle DB handles before. Didn't realize how much lighter it would feel with a more narrow handle.

Also, have you figured out that upload situation @Trainspotter, we need to see your handywork.
Click to expand...

I haven’t even tried tbh. Had a water line freeze and now fixing a leak. Shit sucks.
 
Quick shot after workout today . It's chalk & dog hair filthy and my coonass music was still playing. This is an exploded view. The floor is usually open style, pulled everything out at once.

 
Poon Goon said:
Used the Nuobells for some rows today. I was using some DIY axle DB handles before. Didn't realize how much lighter it would feel with a more narrow handle.

Also, have you figured out that upload situation @Trainspotter, we need to see your handywork.
Click to expand...
Thought about your steal earlier today. Coops new vid popped up reviewing them... or maybe comparing. Didn't click on it.

@Trainspotter best of luck with quick repairs.

vision1 said:
I think my home gym is about done. I could buy more but I really don’t need anything. Here’s my list, items with an asterisk I fabricated myself. Best part is my net cost was around $2k (I bought, fabricated and sold a lot to offset my costs.)

8’ x 10’ Platform *
Rogue SML-2 with safety arms and custom half rack add on *
Synergee Regional bar and Rhink bar
Axle *
Swiss/Football bar *
Stubby 2.5” axle *
Custom T Handle *
350 lbs of Rogue bumper plates
450 lbs of York steel plates
Loadable Dumbbells *
Rings
Dip stand *
Wall mount 3 x 3 with attachments *
Custom fitted mat section
A few kettlebells and medicine balls
Farmers handles *
Push sled *
Rival Double end bag
Outslayer Heavy bag
Atlantis adjustable bench
Northern fitness flat bench
C2 Concept Rower
C2 Ski Erg
Life fitness Spin Bike
Large assortment of bands, straps, CoCs, etc

And today I picked up a 200 lb sandbag from BoS
Click to expand...

You do metal work or Ever think of fabbing and selling your own style of equipment? The pics you post look really good.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,385
Messages
54,998,162
Members
174,542
Latest member
gafinato

Share this page

Back
Top