Elections Holocaust survivors: Could vote for Le Pen

The threat to French Jews comes from the left, not the right. That's what the well-known Holocaust survivor and "Nazi hunter" Serge Klarsfeld said in an interview this week.

Klarsfeld shocked many when he said that he might consider voting for the far-right National Assembly. The party's founder Jean-Marie Le Pen was convicted several times for anti-Semitic statements, but his daughter Marie Le Pen has changed the party's image.

- National Collection supports Jews and supports Israel. If there is an anti-Jewish party and a pro-Jewish party, I vote for the pro-Jewish party, Klarsfeld said, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Google translated from Swedish Omni.se
omni.se

Förintelseöverlevare: Skulle kunna rösta på Le Pen

Hotet mot franska judar kommer från vänster och inte höger. Det sa den kände förintelseöverlevaren och ”nazistjägaren” Serge Klarsfeld i en intervju i veckan.
