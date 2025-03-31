French far-right leader Marine Le Pen is barred from seeking public office for embezzlement A French court found her and eight other former European lawmakers guilty of embezzling public funds. The verdict is a hammer blow to Le Pen's presidential hopes and an earthquake for French politics.



PARIS (AP) — A French court on Monday barred Marine Le Pen from seeking public office for five years, with immediate effect, for embezzlement -- a hammer blow to the far-right leader’s presidential hopes.



Although she can appeal the verdict, such a move won’t suspend her ineligibility -- which could rule her out of the 2027 presidential race.



Le Pen left the high-rise Paris courthouse without stopping to speak to reporters and climbed into a car that drove her away.



Earlier Monday, from the front row of the court, Le Pen showed no immediate reaction when the judge declared her guilty. But she grew more agitated as the proceedings continued. She repeatedly nodded her head in disagreement as the judge went into greater detail with the verdict, saying Le Pen’s party had illegally used European Parliament money for its own benefit. “Incredible,” she whispered at one point.



