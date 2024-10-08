Media His punches should be illegal! All of Perreira's KO's

What a pleasure to watch him work, he was born to inflict pain literally...

Couple of things stood out to me from this video

First of all it must have some filter on it, or it got cleaned up with AI or something, so be forewarned

Belgaroui who is now buddies and training partners with Alex Perreira and can be seen every fight shadowing him like a camwhore jk lol, boooy he got done dirty twice by Alex in glory! Left him convulsing in their last bout. It's surprising to see how close they have gotten considering belgaroui got done dirty by Alex when he hit him after the bell ended the round among other things


Alex was so quick when he was younger, he still is but his movement now is more labored obviously since he is older and has more mileage on his body

The adesanya KO and post KO taunt continue to be shockingly satisfying...would love to hear what he said to him while stiffening up a bit on the floor 😅
 
iu

I love Marc Goddard's quote after the fight according to Rogan!

"I was in the Octagon after the fight and Marc Goddard came up to me and he said 'I've been doing this for 20 years', and he goes 'the way he [Pereira] hits people', he goes, 'the sound is like nothing I've ever heard before'.

"He said it's 'ungodly'. That's what he kept saying, he says 'it's ungodly'."
 
Yea I saw that one 😆 I had to look up ungodly cause I only knew the meaning in the religious context
 
