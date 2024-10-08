What a pleasure to watch him work, he was born to inflict pain literally...Couple of things stood out to me from this videoFirst of all it must have some filter on it, or it got cleaned up with AI or something, so be forewarnedBelgaroui who is now buddies and training partners with Alex Perreira and can be seen every fight shadowing him like a camwhore jk lol, boooy he got done dirty twice by Alex in glory! Left him convulsing in their last bout. It's surprising to see how close they have gotten considering belgaroui got done dirty by Alex when he hit him after the bell ended the round among other thingsAlex was so quick when he was younger, he still is but his movement now is more labored obviously since he is older and has more mileage on his bodyThe adesanya KO and post KO taunt continue to be shockingly satisfying...would love to hear what he said to him while stiffening up a bit on the floor