High Blood Pressure GTFIH

steve38

steve38

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Jun 14, 2015
Messages
6,135
Reaction score
625
Getting old so I'm dealing with issues like this now. Tested high a month ago 150/100 and was prescribed liprinosil and took it accordingly, even doubling the dosage as needed. Failed my exam again today, went back to my doctor and was prescribed Amlodipine.

I took all that in and prescribed myself some Dos Equis, because...I dont always have high blood pressure, but when i do there is no lack of salt.
Screenshot_20180809-000146.png

Btw, im 6'3 230lbs...not completely a fat bastard....just cannot pass my DOT physical.
 
Exercise and limit your sodium intake. Bada bing, bada boom.
 
Increase water intake which in turn, causes you to piss and keep from retaining water. Limit sodium (or drink more water), do cardio and try supplements that have a mild diuretic affect like celery seed extract or hawthorn berries.
 
Senzo Tanaka said:
Increase water intake which in turn, causes you to piss and keep from retaining water. Limit sodium (or drink more water), do cardio and try supplements that have a mild diuretic affect like celery seed extract or hawthorn berries.
Click to expand...
Done all that...I'm actually quite fit. Good reminder with rhe veggies..thx
 
From what i have heard, some patients need 3-4 medications before they get it all sorted out. For me, its a huge wake up call...
 
Pretty sure every other old feck is sleeping peacefully while their blood pressure trickles ever so slowly downward....just taunting the rest of us here.
 
Well shit....everyone with BP issues is either dead or asleep. Fuck it I'm gonna have another cuba libre and sort this out in the morning.

Screenshot_20180809-010002.png
 
You can reverse alot of your issues with doet or exercise probably mate. Or drink more and eat more shite and enjoy your short life. Hookers, cocaine and cardiac arrest for the win!
 
drinking will raise your blood pressure ,I stopped drinking because of my BP ,my doctor can't give me medication because they have to study me for a few months to see if I can lower it.
 
Jesus X said:
drinking will raise your blood pressure ,I stopped drinking because of my BP ,my doctor can't give me medication because they have to study me for a few months to see if I can lower it.
Click to expand...
Agree with that. Seems like you have one that cares about you. I'm just trying to get get signed off for my DOT requirements.
 
I have high blood pressure as well. I don't monitor my sodium intake enough and I know I don't get enough water on a daily basis.

I think most people overlook how much sodium they're getting. Try tracking it if you don't already and make sure it stays below your daily limit.
 
AndersonsFoot said:
I have high blood pressure as well. I don't monitor my sodium intake enough and I know I don't get enough water on a daily basis.

I think most people overlook how much sodium they're getting. Try tracking it if you don't already and make sure it stays below your daily limit.
Click to expand...
Thanks....like you, ive been dealing with it for a while. Its manageable but not low enough for DOT standards.
 
How old are you?

I got Bp problems when turned 31 at the same time I sudenly gained a lot of weight. I am 35 now and still taking meds for it. I just have a problem maintaining an excercise routine to keep the weight dow.
 
Medication.....lol...reading the script wd my old man glasses....ha

20180809_012126.jpg
 
ShinkanPo said:
How old are you?

I got Bp problems when turned 31 at the same time I sudenly gained a lot of weight. I am 35 now and still taking meds for it. I just have a problem maintaining an excercise routine to keep the weight dow.
Click to expand...
Sure we both got "high blood" when Duterte got elected, as most rational humans did. I'm 49.....missed you in Manila...t'was a fun month there.
 
steve38 said:
Sure we both got "high blood" when Duterte got elected, as most rational humans did. I'm 49.....missed you in Manila...t'was a fun month there.
Click to expand...

Ah yeah sorry I was not able to get in touch kinda busy with family etc. My mom started taking meds for hypertension when she turned 51 and her Bp is reaching the roof!

And hah I am sure more people are getting "High Blood" with the daily blunders of this almighty Duterte admin!
 
ShinkanPo said:
Ah yeah sorry I was not able to get in touch kinda busy with family etc. My mom started taking meds for hypertension when she turned 51 and her Bp is reaching the roof!

And hah I am sure more people are getting "High Blood" with the daily blunders of this almighty Duterte admin!
Click to expand...
No worries...Loyal is ducking us both! haha. I'll be back....
 
ShinkanPo said:
maybe in the future he will show up and buy us beer !
Click to expand...
We can only hope.....i will be back soon and we can drink a few. Your wife will come around when she sees my family. We are not all worthless sexpats...lol.
 
The potassium in bananas and yogurt are supposed to neutrify the salt. The thing about salt and water I'm not sure about is I read some people write that salt makes you retain extra water and that water makes your pressure high, but I thought the water makes the bad shit dissolve to improve the flow. I wish dumbshits didn't write articles.

Try to listen to more favorite music, take daily walks which they say is good for overall health, eat yogurt & bananas, make serious effort to reduce salt intake. Get enough sleep. I think lack of sleep makes all sorts of stuff malfunction. Weight loss is also supposed to be good.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,262,680
Messages
57,178,942
Members
175,566
Latest member
dentalplan

Share this page

Back
Top