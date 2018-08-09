High Blood Pressure GTFIH

steve38
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Jun 14, 2015
- Messages
- 6,135
- Reaction score
- 625
Getting old so I'm dealing with issues like this now. Tested high a month ago 150/100 and was prescribed liprinosil and took it accordingly, even doubling the dosage as needed. Failed my exam again today, went back to my doctor and was prescribed Amlodipine.
I took all that in and prescribed myself some Dos Equis, because...I dont always have high blood pressure, but when i do there is no lack of salt.
Btw, im 6'3 230lbs...not completely a fat bastard....just cannot pass my DOT physical.
I took all that in and prescribed myself some Dos Equis, because...I dont always have high blood pressure, but when i do there is no lack of salt.
Btw, im 6'3 230lbs...not completely a fat bastard....just cannot pass my DOT physical.