On-paper he matches up incredibly well against Pantoja... in his prime. He's not in his prime anymore. That was somewhat apparent even up at 135. He doesn't look awful or anything -- the dude's still a serviceable fighter and all -- but he has clearly lost a step. Now the idea is to ask him to cut massive amounts of weight late in life to go back to 125 when the mere idea of doing so from Joe caused him to basically laugh out loud with incredulity during a post-fight interview not so long ago? Yeah, I don't see it.



I'm not saying the UFC wouldn't be desperate enough to entertain the idea just to give Pantoja someone to fight, but even if Henry did somehow make 125 I would expect him to be so compromised that Alexandre finishes him early or dominates him across the stretch.