Media Pantoja Calls Out Demetrious Johnson: "PROVE You're The GOAT"

Black9

Black9

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Dec 9, 2023
Messages
1,741
Reaction score
8,511
You guys interested in this? Their ages aren't too far apart.

Would make Flyweight title fight interesting as Pantoja has beat literally everyone else.

 
Why not?
Or let them have a BJJ match at the fight pass invitational, if DJ is retired from MMA.
 
I'd love to see it but MM isn't the same fighter anymore (still very good though).

Make it happen I guess.
 
Isn’t MM still under contract with one despite retiring?
 
Just because MM retired doesn’t mean he doesn’t have a contract, hopefully somebody can tell us.
Pantoja has beat most of the top 10, let’s see MM return
 
podsox said:
Isn’t MM still under contract with one despite retiring?
Click to expand...
MUSTANG! said:
Just because MM retired doesn’t mean he doesn’t have a contract, hopefully somebody can tell us.
Pantoja has beat most of the top 10, let’s see MM return
Click to expand...
He can do it like Ben Askren say i'll stay retired unless your release/trade me to UFC.

Or just ask to be released, he has enough cache IMO.
 
I would definitely love to see this. "No trade backs" though lol. If he can get out of his contract, that would be sweet
 
Black9 said:
He can do it like Ben Askren say i'll stay retired unless your release/trade me to UFC.

Or just ask to be released, he has enough cache IMO.
Click to expand...
Yer isn’t his coach on the payroll over there? Hopefully they can work this out. Great call out by Pantoja
 
I mean I have zero interest in watching him fight Royval again. I'd be down for the guy Royval just beat Tiara or whatever his name is.

Or KKF. They haven't fought have they?

Or maybe ufc can find some other guy in another org again. It's pretty fucked they had better find someone interesting for him to fight
 
Sumomike said:
I would definitely love to see this. "No trade backs" though lol. If he can get out of his contract, that would be sweet
Click to expand...
UFC can give them Weidman and Lionheart, 2 for 1 deal haha
 
Would the UFC sign him for a one off fight?
Sounds like lose/lose for them.
 
Can’t imagine MM wants to do business with Dana again.
 
Mighty Mouse has more than proved himself as the GOAT.

Plus - he has already washed off the putrid stench of Dana.
 
I dont think DJ comes out of retirement unless he gets PAID.
I dont think UFC will PAY him.
 
DJ is 38. They were both in the UFC at the same time DJ was the champion and Pantoja was losing to no name guys.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Geniusss
Rank the current Champs
2 3
Replies
40
Views
1K
Geniusss
Geniusss

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,254,093
Messages
56,628,380
Members
175,316
Latest member
TDBar

Share this page

Back
Top