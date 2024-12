svmr_db said: Nearly 37 year old Figgy cutting back down to flyweight, no thanks. Click to expand...

The flyweight division is slim pickings right now(it's only KKF really & he isn't that marketable). He last fought at Flyweight under 2 years ago & he's older, but having a win over the champ is marketable and Figgy has some name value.The loss at BW really sent him to the back of a long line for a title shot as well.