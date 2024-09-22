Heavyweight fights i want to see next

treelo said: i'm not so sure, its extremely deep at the moment, certainly the deepest i can remember it



i didnt mention



Ajagba

Hunter

Sanchez

Wallin

Anderson

Miller

Ruiz Jr

Wardley

Jalolov

Torrez

Itauma



some of these may not be the very best, but they can all fight and put on a good show, im not sure the HW division has been this healthy ever if im being honest Click to expand...

Last three guys are good prospects, the others are garbage really. In terms of quality you had those type of guys in every era absolutely if you paid enough attention.But I agree they make for some very exciting fights, even Guido Vianello who isn't ranked anywhere is always involved in super exciting fights. Also every other division being clinically dead forces the point.In general I tend to believe that we never really lacked the fighters, the good matches always hypothethically exist, now we have a guy who IS making them in reality and all of a sudden there's buzz.