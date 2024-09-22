Heavyweight fights i want to see next

treelo

treelo

//Do something here
@red
Joined
Dec 19, 2001
Messages
8,687
Reaction score
3,070
Usyk - Fury
Parker - Dubois
Joshua - Joyce
Zhang - Hrgovic
Kabayel - Bakole
Wilder - Whyte/Chisora
 
treelo said:
lack of depth??, think the HW division is probably the most stacked division in boxing with the most interesting fights at the moment
Click to expand...

Technically you are correct. But still it's around 10 guys at the top that you can match in all combinations for 12 months if you wanted, some of them have even rematches with each other already
 
Badr Hari said:
Technically you are correct. But still it's around 10 guys at the top that you can match in all combinations for 12 months if you wanted, some of them have even rematches with each other already
Click to expand...
i'm not so sure, its extremely deep at the moment, certainly the deepest i can remember it

i didnt mention

Ajagba
Hunter
Sanchez
Wallin
Anderson
Miller
Ruiz Jr
Wardley
Jalolov
Torrez
Itauma

some of these may not be the very best, but they can all fight and put on a good show, im not sure the HW division has been this healthy ever if im being honest
 
treelo said:
i'm not so sure, its extremely deep at the moment, certainly the deepest i can remember it

i didnt mention

Ajagba
Hunter
Sanchez
Wallin
Anderson
Miller
Ruiz Jr
Wardley
Jalolov
Torrez
Itauma

some of these may not be the very best, but they can all fight and put on a good show, im not sure the HW division has been this healthy ever if im being honest
Click to expand...

Last three guys are good prospects, the others are garbage really. In terms of quality you had those type of guys in every era absolutely if you paid enough attention.

But I agree they make for some very exciting fights, even Guido Vianello who isn't ranked anywhere is always involved in super exciting fights. Also every other division being clinically dead forces the point.

In general I tend to believe that we never really lacked the fighters, the good matches always hypothethically exist, now we have a guy who IS making them in reality and all of a sudden there's buzz.
 
Usyk - Fury

Dubois vs Zhang

Parker vs Bakole

Joshua vs Kabayel



Zhang vs Hrgovic doesnt make sense - it already happened, why waste for rematch? It wasn't exactly fight of the year candidate.
Zhang vs Dubois would be interesting, Zhang is old, deserve last chance for belt, both are hard hitting heavy giants.
Kabayel and Bakole both need real tests, Parker or Joshua.

Wilder shouldn't fight anymore, he's got money, why aim for earlier senility?
 
treelo said:
lack of depth??, think the HW division is probably the most stacked division in boxing with the most interesting fights at the moment
Click to expand...
Also I just noticed the guys in the OP would make a perfect roster for a fighting game.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kovalev's "Man Bag"
Average Top Heavyweight Size Today 🥊
Replies
14
Views
678
Kovalev's "Man Bag"
Kovalev's "Man Bag"

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,949
Messages
56,227,624
Members
175,113
Latest member
OnMicMMA

Share this page

Back
Top