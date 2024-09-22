Heavyweight fights i want to see next

lack of depth??, think the HW division is probably the most stacked division in boxing with the most interesting fights at the momentPossible that most of them get made tbh considering Turki and lack of depth
lack of depth??, think the HW division is probably the most stacked division in boxing with the most interesting fights at the moment
i'm not so sure, its extremely deep at the moment, certainly the deepest i can remember itTechnically you are correct. But still it's around 10 guys at the top that you can match in all combinations for 12 months if you wanted, some of them have even rematches with each other already
i'm not so sure, its extremely deep at the moment, certainly the deepest i can remember it
i didnt mention
Ajagba
Hunter
Sanchez
Wallin
Anderson
Miller
Ruiz Jr
Wardley
Jalolov
Torrez
Itauma
some of these may not be the very best, but they can all fight and put on a good show, im not sure the HW division has been this healthy ever if im being honest
Also I just noticed the guys in the OP would make a perfect roster for a fighting game.lack of depth??, think the HW division is probably the most stacked division in boxing with the most interesting fights at the moment