I like Joe. But, still... I think Bakole by KO.

First of all,I was very much looking forward to the Dubois vs Parker fight! As I think we all were.I was confident Dubois would bust Joe up, not that Parker didn't have a chance or it'd be a walk over like it was v shitty AJ but... I still thought he'd get the job done fairly easily - because when Joe's going on his ass against old slow bang Zhang? V current wrecking ball, 27 yr old, energised, young, hungry, newfound confidence and non-quitterness Dubois? Cmon. He was gonna f him up.Bakole is a great replacement.I know Bakole hasn't maybe been training or certainly not to the degree of Parker, so Parker has that benefit...But,Still - I think Bakole is too big and too devestating for Joe, and the way he punches, the angles he punches v Joe's defence... I think he's gonna do the job.Where's my money?It's where my mouth is: