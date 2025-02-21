  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

I like Joe. But, still... I think Bakole by KO.

First of all,
I was very much looking forward to the Dubois vs Parker fight! As I think we all were.

I was confident Dubois would bust Joe up, not that Parker didn't have a chance or it'd be a walk over like it was v shitty AJ but... I still thought he'd get the job done fairly easily - because when Joe's going on his ass against old slow bang Zhang? V current wrecking ball, 27 yr old, energised, young, hungry, newfound confidence and non-quitterness Dubois? Cmon. He was gonna f him up.

Bakole is a great replacement.

I know Bakole hasn't maybe been training or certainly not to the degree of Parker, so Parker has that benefit...

But,
Still - I think Bakole is too big and too devestating for Joe, and the way he punches, the angles he punches v Joe's defence... I think he's gonna do the job.

Where's my money?

It's where my mouth is:

1740170822821.png
 
Any cool parlays? Seems like a cool card for a realistic chance of some cool unexpected things happening.
 
