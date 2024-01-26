Have YOU! tried biria tacos?

Bornstarch
Have you ever tried biria tacos? It's a special kind of taco that you dip into a special spicy dipping sauce
The “birria” part is the style of the sauce with its particular ingredients of chiles guajillos and pasillos, garlic, white onion, purple onion, cloves, ginger, and vinegar and the way of cooking the meat in it. The most common meats used for birria are beef, lamb, and goat.
