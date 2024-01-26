Have YOU! tried biria tacos?

Bornstarch

Bornstarch

Holy Paladin
@Brown
Joined
Feb 17, 2020
Messages
2,914
Reaction score
7,007
Have you ever tried biria tacos? It's a special kind of taco that you dip into a special spicy dipping sauce

The “birria” part is the style of the sauce with its particular ingredients of chiles guajillos and pasillos, garlic, white onion, purple onion, cloves, ginger, and vinegar and the way of cooking the meat in it. The most common meats used for birria are beef, lamb, and goat.



dF0inqs.jpeg

4EkTI5k.jpeg

kFsW2mt.jpeg
 
Yep. They are fantastic. Little food truck near where I used to work had them on special on Wednesdays and were a go to. Got to be in the mood for them, as they are quite a bit heavier than regular two corn tortilla tacos.
 
Yes I order the Quesa Burria tacos from this Salvadorian place in Santa Cruz often. They are amazing. Great food item on a cold day
 
I had them a few times from few places. They are really heavy. One spot ruined those tacos for me. They poured the consume on top of the tacos. By the the time it got to me then it was already soggy.
 
Yup.
A Mexican restaurant ‘ La Chinesca’ lol;)
in mall across Condo; not my favorite Mexican restaurant in Makati/Manila, I’d rank 3rd, but still good/solid.
la-chinesca-1628770114.jpeg


Delicious, but it’s a cheat meal for me. During the late holiday season , (couple times) after getting boozy at pub, I’d just head across & feast on tacos.


images
 
Last edited:
Consome with birria is good as well as birria quesotacos

I live in LA so it's not hard to find although most places are over priced
 
It looks like it would destroy my insides (still worth it)
 
I make it regularly in the slow cooker. Use the left over consome to make soup. Fucking awesome
 
My grandma used to make goat birria in mexico in the 90s the birria in the u.s is mostly beef. In the Mexican state of jalisco they would put it in a torta which is like a sub it was great used to get some before catching my flight. My only concern with the birria fad in the u.s is people are half assing the preparation of the birria and it isn't as moist as it is in mexico where they are more respectful and meticulous of it's preparation and cooking.
 
Non-Mexican and know-nothing cuisine sampler here.

Is that dipping sauce the same or similar to mole sauce?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,050
Messages
54,971,104
Members
174,534
Latest member
Trainedobserver

Share this page

Back
Top