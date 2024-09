I have the hotpot itself at home. Eat it almost every Chinese New Year, we make the chicken stock ourselves and buy premium meat and seafood. So we know it's not unhealthy. Other than CNY, my family eat it around once every 2 months or so at home.My friends usually buy these pre-packaged soup base from Hai Di Lao, I'm assuming hotpot goers in USA might know this brand too. I'll say at least 30% to 50% of Chinese in South East Asia have hotpot itself at home.Going out to restaurants for hotpot is very popular as well but get pricey. If I visit HDL, it usually come up to $50 per pax.