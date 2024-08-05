Have You Ever Had to Turn Your Back on a Dream/Goal?

I know that we can all be considered winners, as we are here on Sherdog Forums. However, life outside can be difficult sometimes and it can sometimes be too easy to short on something big for our lives; our careers, business and so on. Accepting the fact that something just wont come to fruition is also a tough reality that we must face on the occasion.



As the title asks. Have you ever had to turn your back on something you wanted, or wanted to accomplish so much, but had to just accept that it was never going to work?



It could be courting a partner; having to give up on studies you worked so hard to gain acceptance to? You fell short in making a big sports team or athletic scholarship? declining a dream job?