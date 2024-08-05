Have You Ever Had to Turn Your Back on a Dream/Goal?

Kratos94

Kratos94

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Apr 28, 2021
Messages
1,573
Reaction score
1,266
I know that we can all be considered winners, as we are here on Sherdog Forums. However, life outside can be difficult sometimes and it can sometimes be too easy to short on something big for our lives; our careers, business and so on. Accepting the fact that something just wont come to fruition is also a tough reality that we must face on the occasion.

As the title asks. Have you ever had to turn your back on something you wanted, or wanted to accomplish so much, but had to just accept that it was never going to work?

It could be courting a partner; having to give up on studies you worked so hard to gain acceptance to? You fell short in making a big sports team or athletic scholarship? declining a dream job?
 
I just give up on life, how about that?

(Not really but I wanted to be snarky. Don’t @ me)
 
I always had low expectations... so not really.
 
Didn't make the representative basketball team when a teen after two separate tryouts. I was shattered but really I knew I wasn't up to the level, was all good in the end.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,244,427
Messages
55,980,371
Members
175,024
Latest member
KavkazDominance

Share this page

Back
Top