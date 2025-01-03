Nature & Animals Do fighters dream the way cats dream?

Long ago I had a cat. Cats are too selfish, so I don't have much to do with them anymore, but I just recalled something about him. Pretty often, while sleeping, he would apparently dream about hunting. He'd be twitching and emitting some kind of sounds signifying that he was hunting something. I can tell that was what the dream was about because when awake he would devastate the local sparrow population. (We lived on the ground floor.) And the clincher is that whenever he would see a bird outside the window he would also twitch and emit primal sounds.

All that is just to ask this question.

Do fighters pantomime fighting while they are sleeping?

I don't know why, but somehow I believe Chuck Liddell does indeed do this. Of course, I don't know him personally.
 
If you dream of about fighting you might be swinging in your sleep. You will accidentally beat up your spouse and end up in jail.
 
saw cats in the title and no pix
left disappointed
 
tenor.gif
 
also you sound like a terrible person
" Cats are too selfish, so I don't have much to do with them anymore"
 
Got an ex gf who used to kick me all the time in her sleep.

But she wasn't a fighter,
Just a bitch.
 
Latest posts

