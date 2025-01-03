Long ago I had a cat. Cats are too selfish, so I don't have much to do with them anymore, but I just recalled something about him. Pretty often, while sleeping, he would apparently dream about hunting. He'd be twitching and emitting some kind of sounds signifying that he was hunting something. I can tell that was what the dream was about because when awake he would devastate the local sparrow population. (We lived on the ground floor.) And the clincher is that whenever he would see a bird outside the window he would also twitch and emit primal sounds.



All that is just to ask this question.



Do fighters pantomime fighting while they are sleeping?



I don't know why, but somehow I believe Chuck Liddell does indeed do this. Of course, I don't know him personally.