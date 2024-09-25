Social Have now spent almost half my life disabled

Is an odd feeling. I had a herniated lower disc that took about 5 to six years for to operate on. Was an extremely painful time, mostly bed ridden. Right before the pandemic I was in an elevator collapse and it injured the same number disc but in my upper neck. So from 2019 to 2024 i have the same injury.

Oddly I don't feel disabled at all but have to rest and can't really stay outside too long without my neck seizing up.

Herniated discs are piss annoying because no one takes this seriously but due to nerve irritation can have any wide array of effects. Worse when you come from an Irish background who tend to be culturally abilist.

Anyway ... disc hernia vs torn rotator cuff? For me it's disc herniated 8/10 for over all narrative but 5/10 rotator cuff due to...

Also today is meant to be my birthday
 
Damn, dude. That sucks. Really sorry to hear you've been through all that.

Today is meant to be your birthday, or it is your birthday?
 
Happy birthday, champ!

My sister had an operation where they went in through the front of her neck and they put a plastic disc in. Sounded nuts to me but she took her in her stride, she's had a few surgeries for this and that now. Impressive how people adjust.

Glad you're with us, and hope this rambling post comes off as a fist bump of sorts.
 
Dang, I wish there was something I could say to help, but it sounds like the type of injury that the current state of medicine doesn't have a solution to and just throw opiates at making people worse.

Have you at least sued the f out who ever operates that elevator? Hard to imagine a situation in which an elevator collapsing could not be due to negligence.
 
Sorry you've had to ordeal that. I hope your life has,been enriching in other ways. In any case, happy birthday.
 
Damn sir, that's a lot for one man to carry.
Is this all permanent or is there something more they can do for you?

Happy birthday btw, I hope you caught a smile from somewhere.
Much love and many kind words your way.
 
@Poirierfan has had like 4-5 neck surgeries now.

His scar is nuts.
 
Happy birthday Sherbro
I’ve had a persons with disability designation for about the last 10 years
From having a type of lymphoma cancer that I haven’t been able to beat
Diagnosed in my early 30’s
I find trying to stay busy, mentally and physically is one of the toughest parts
Stay strong brother
 
Have had severe nerve and joint pain for over a decade. Found kratom and carnivore diet have helped more than any doctor or pharmaceutical. Keep yr head up man.
 
