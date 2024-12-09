My neck is.....absolutely ruined

Not seeking medical advice. I know thats generally not allowed. but until they get me in for an MRI theres nothing I can do. already tried calling the ER and they said an emergency MRI isn't something they can do.



get sober, stay good and dont have a single lapse. get the best job of my life and a promotion, and Im met with this.



Over a month ago I started dealing with my neck randomly cracking. not during any rough or physical movements. just, randomly and for no reason at all. like I could look down to take a bite of a sandwich and get the LOUDEST crack I have ever experienced from any part of my body. so loud Im pretty sure it could be heard from another room.



When that would happen I would get a rediculously powerful tingling sensation down my entire spinal cord. I'm talking I could feel it from the crown of my head all the way down to the base of my lower back.



After the tingle/shock sensation went away I'd be completely fine. Zero discomfort at all. with how loud the crack was+sensation every time I expected to not be able to get out of bed the next morning but that was never the case.



went maybe a week with no crack, until it finally cracked again. this time accomplying pain. I have not been able to look down at my unti while pissing for over 2 weeks now. I cant look down at ANYTHING. it hurts and I always know for a fact it will crack again.



Ive never been more scared in my life. I think there is a good chance I'm delaying the inevitable. disability.





way I see it is its one of two things. ether a badly scretched muscle(s) allowing a disc to slip. or herniated disc.



this is extra concerning, as Ive already had at least one herniated and displaced disc in my neck for over a decade now.



Im scared bros