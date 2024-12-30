Has Jiri become underrated?

you gotta remember people on this website (Which is a reflection of the MMA fanbase at large) are mostly retarded.
They will suck a fighter off one minute, then they are yesterdays trash the next.
Take usman for example, No one is calling him an all time great anymore, no more comparisons to GSP or how easy he'd win that fight.... what happened?
Jiri is an easy target because he's unorthodox. People think if he went to ATT he'd be come a better fighter, or he'd slowly become some LHW Porier. Meanwhile, all of his success has come because of how different he is from others
if i was a completely devoted fan, he would be giving me a heart attack every match. i will always look forward to seeing him fight, for as long as he is able, or as long as he wants to do it. he sure as heck is fun to watch.