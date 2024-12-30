Has Jiri become underrated?

Söze Aldo said:



He's literally only lost to one fighter in his UFC career, but he's sort of being viewed as a has been now. Very boxing fan reaction to him. Click to expand...

you gotta remember people on this website (Which is a reflection of the MMA fanbase at large) are mostly retarded.They will suck a fighter off one minute, then they are yesterdays trash the next.Take usman for example, No one is calling him an all time great anymore, no more comparisons to GSP or how easy he'd win that fight.... what happened?Jiri is an easy target because he's unorthodox. People think if he went to ATT he'd be come a better fighter, or he'd slowly become some LHW Porier. Meanwhile, all of his success has come because of how different he is from others