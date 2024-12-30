Has Jiri become underrated?

On the smaller size for lhw and reckless style but he's still very very good regardless.
 
Söze Aldo said:


He's literally only lost to one fighter in his UFC career, but he's sort of being viewed as a has been now. Very boxing fan reaction to him.
you gotta remember people on this website (Which is a reflection of the MMA fanbase at large) are mostly retarded.

They will suck a fighter off one minute, then they are yesterdays trash the next.

Take usman for example, No one is calling him an all time great anymore, no more comparisons to GSP or how easy he'd win that fight.... what happened?

Jiri is an easy target because he's unorthodox. People think if he went to ATT he'd be come a better fighter, or he'd slowly become some LHW Porier. Meanwhile, all of his success has come because of how different he is from others
 
He got finished very bad in his last fight, his fight with Hill will tell us where he is now.
 
I think once that style of fighter gets knocked out people start to look at other fights that they win and see the problem with the style...

Jiri gets rocked in every fight it seems like...

I still think he's must watch mma though..
 
Who cares. Jiri is a freaking gift to the stale world of modern UFC. He takes risks at the highest level and makes every fight exciting. Jiri bless.
if i was a completely devoted fan, he would be giving me a heart attack every match. :) i will always look forward to seeing him fight, for as long as he is able, or as long as he wants to do it. he sure as heck is fun to watch.
 
