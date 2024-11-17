Has everyone forgetton who Stipe is?

He's the/a GOAT of the HW division.



Stipe had long layoff, but Jones pretty much had a similar or longer layoff (bar that one Gane fight that was over in a flash).



Stipe is also fresher. Jones has a lot of injuries and health issues.



Jones just has age on him, but it's only 4-5 year difference and Jones isn't exactly a spring chicken anymore else.



Stipe isn't saying much but I think he'll go into this confident and with minimal pressure. I know he's already got his speech ready for all those whose expected him to lose.