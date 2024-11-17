  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Has everyone forgetton who Stipe is?

He's the/a GOAT of the HW division.

Stipe had long layoff, but Jones pretty much had a similar or longer layoff (bar that one Gane fight that was over in a flash).

Stipe is also fresher. Jones has a lot of injuries and health issues.

Jones just has age on him, but it's only 4-5 year difference and Jones isn't exactly a spring chicken anymore else.

Stipe isn't saying much but I think he'll go into this confident and with minimal pressure. I know he's already got his speech ready for all those whose expected him to lose.
 
I was around for the whole Stipe reign. I knew he would sleep Werdums sloppy ass even though he was an underdog.
 
He's a 43 year old fire-fighter who hasn't won a fight in 4 years. Context matters.
If Fedor was to get in there the odds would be similar, because just like Stipe, who he used to be isn't relevant any more.
 
*was

He hasn’t won a fight in 4 years. He was good but he’s not the guy he was in his prime anymore. I hope he can turn back the clock this one time for us though
 
No, I haven't forgotten.
He is the GOAT of Croatian Mumble Rap!
 
must-have-forgot-rjj.gif
 
i honetly never seen him fight besides vs nganuo and some tall guy. he doesn't seem that good
 
The guy with the baby rattler in his throat?
 
Also he's just been off but still training year round. Jones has been off and injured. We'll see if that's a factor.
 
Bro, he has not won a fight in four years and is up there in age, no one has forgot what he's done, use your brain bro.
 
We haven't forgot but he last win was 50 months ago!!!

His last fight which he brutally lost was 44 months ago!!!

He is also nearing his mid 40s now.

Note I hope he smashes Jon.
 
