Has anyone here ever had rotator cuff tendinosis?

Specifically I have tendinosis of my supraspinatus muscle for going on 10 years now. It'll flare up then go away for a bit then come back. Shoulder pops a lot too on certain movements like retracting my arm back from being stretched outward in front of me, or when doing something like a rear delt fly type of exercise
 
sorry to hear that
what caused it ?
this is the same as swimmers shoulder no?
can y'all u do pushing and pulling stuff or does it get too agitated
 
sorry to hear that
what caused it ?
this is the same as swimmers shoulder no?
can y'all u do pushing and pulling stuff or does it get too agitated
I injured it originally at working stacking some crates and it's just never been the same. When it's not too flared up I can do pushing and pull stuff but when it's flared up like it's been the past few months I can't do much. Ive been trying physical therapy but the results haven't been that good
 
I try to keep my shoulders down while retracting. You should film yourself and you can sometimes figure out what is wrong. Sometimes I have to take an NSAID when I have flareups.

During a flareup I have to warm up my rotator cuffs. It is just some simple movements with bands and cables to get the blood flowing in that area. I do a lot of rear delt work but I tend to keep the weight lower during a flareup. It is hard for me to isolate rear delts without the trap taking over. I avoid exercises that causes the condition to get worse. I just skip the movement and focus on cable work. I might use a machine substitute until the flareup is over then I go back to free weights. Sometimes I might cut the rom slightly when the area is tender.
 
I try to keep my shoulders down while retracting. You should film yourself and you can sometimes figure out what is wrong. Sometimes I have to take an NSAID when I have flareups.

During a flareup I have to warm up my rotator cuffs. It is just some simple movements with bands and cables to get the blood flowing in that area. I do a lot of rear delt work but I tend to keep the weight lower during a flareup. It is hard for me to isolate rear delts without the trap taking over. I avoid exercises that causes the condition to get worse. I just skip the movement and focus on cable work. I might use a machine substitute until the flareup is over then I go back to free weights. Sometimes I might cut the rom slightly when the area is tender.
Speaking of rear delt work. I notice for some reason that when I do rear delt flys if I bring my arms in closer or when a lot of the tension is placed with my hands while they are in close like this picture below, it causes a lot of pain and popping in my shoulder

1731689503250.png

However when I do it without bringing my arms too close together or without putting too much tension on my arms while they are in close it doesn't hurt

1731689625535.jpeg

I'm not sure if I need to strengthen my shoulders in that position when they are in close like that or if I would be better off just avoiding it
 
Speaking of rear delt work. I notice for some reason that when I do rear delt flys if I bring my arms in closer or when a lot of the tension is placed with my hands while they are in close like this picture below, it causes a lot of pain and popping in my shoulder

View attachment 1071461

However when I do it without bringing my arms too close together or without putting too much tension on my arms while they are in close it doesn't hurt

View attachment 1071462

I'm not sure if I need to strengthen my shoulders in that position when they are in close like that or if I would be better off just avoiding it
It seems like a ROM and stability issue. I would continue to do the one in the second pic since it causes no pain. The first one is in an uncomfortable position.

Maybe challenge the first one later by standing with a band or a cable machine. You can focus on the negative part of the movement with a band or cable. I do some of my rear delt work on a cable machine but I use a cuff so I don't have to grab on to anything. I just focus on working out the rear delt.
 
It seems like a ROM and stability issue. I would continue to do the one in the second pic since it causes no pain. The first one is in an uncomfortable position.

Maybe challenge the first one later by standing with a band or a cable machine. You can focus on the negative part of the movement with a band or cable. I do some of my rear delt work on a cable machine but I use a cuff so I don't have to grab on to anything. I just focus on working out the rear delt.
Literally even just holding my hand like in the picture above causes some pain
 
I've had it for about 10 years, caused by gradual damage from upright rows. It was my first long-term injury and I was very ignorant about MSK at the time and actually had it for 3 years before I realised, since I thought the pain was normal muscle weakness (even though I could barely hold a phone up in the normal way for more than 10 seconds lol), until I badly tweaked one shoulder in judo and afterwards realised the other one basically felt the same and they both must've been injured.
Physiotherapist's simple band exercises (thumb-up lateral raises and banded rows) and being mindful of getting my shoulders more down/back (relative to my norm at the time) fixed it 70-80% within a couple months, near-daily doing light high-rep shoulder exercise like cleaning windows with a towel and vacuuming (was part of my job at the time) while trying to keep my scapulae neutral to build stability helped too, plus full pullups. Kevin Lee mentioned hanging on a bar with a thumbless overhand grip helped his shoulders feel better, so I do that sometimes. I casually did exercises for it regularly for several years trying to fully fix it, not done it for a couple years now though. I'll still feel a light pain very occasionally and it's likely to flare up if doing any horizontal pushing exercises or boxing (which I don't do often). On the other hand, I find doing pushups can help, if I focus on keeping the scapulae stable and let that be the limiting factor, to build strength in the stabilising muscles.

If I understood your rear delt description correctly, it seems your tendon hurts when your shoulder comes forwards and horizontally adducts more. Maybe that's quite common with rotator cuff issues or at least I'm pretty sure it happens to me too. I know when the scapulae protract and during horizontal adduction it reduces the subacromial space (in different ways) and tendons can be pinched between the humeral head and another bone or ligament, so maybe that's happening. From what I've read, scapular dyskinesis, posture, and weakness of the rotator cuff muscles themselves (since they stabilise the humeral head) can all play a role. I'd ask a PT about that rear delt phenomenon - maybe it is a case of avoiding that motion, unless there is a way to strengthen something or adjust posture to stop it hurting.
 
You can look up physical therapy tutorials on Youtube. I do giant sets of various rotator cuff exercises (usually focusing on external rotation to offset pressing movements).

I would also strongly recommend trying BPC157 peptide. Injecting it is best (preferably in the area that's affected) however BPC157 arginate salt pills may also help. I have also tried microneedling the skin over the injured area and applying BPC157 powder with dmso gel with some success.
 
