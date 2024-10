I had/have an unnecessary loyalty to Joe for what he has done for the sport and I'm ready for him to go.

Hes not the same guy who obviously spent his off time blowing lines of Shroom tech and alpha brain, studying the fighters and trying to explain the subtleties of the MMA fight game to normies.

UFC isn't niche and Rogan is so rich he doesn't have to try anymore. It's just line after line of canned responses spewed out of a brain that has seen and commented on a thousand fights. Like a politician who has an answer for every question regardless of the context. Its just reflex at this point.

Nothing lasts forever.

Time to go Joe.

















Take DC with you plz.