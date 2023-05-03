cottagecheesefan
Steel Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Apr 3, 2002
- Messages
- 32,042
- Reaction score
- 32,724
Hope this sherdogger BJJ expert has fled the country, and probably thread will be merged, but is an interesting case, especially on a karate forum.
There is a video readily avails of the confrontation, but 3 people subdued this guy, one using a RNC. I can post a video of the dying part blurred out if permission is granted by mods.
And here is an opposite take
Don’t like Cernovich, but this was basically a year ago and a very accurate take
There is a video readily avails of the confrontation, but 3 people subdued this guy, one using a RNC. I can post a video of the dying part blurred out if permission is granted by mods.
And here is an opposite take
Don’t like Cernovich, but this was basically a year ago and a very accurate take