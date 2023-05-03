Some stuff is off with the story. The mentally ill guy didn’t quite spazz out enough for the marine to take him out. I have no issue with the marine nipping the problem in the butt before it started but the issue is the length of time of the RNC. The marine didn’t fight the crazy or was it a case of self defense. He pretty much snuck up behind him and choked him while guy was screaming. There are reports he held him in a RNC for minutes.



edit: I saw parts of the video. The marine was not highly trained. He had bad choke technique and you see the crazy guy go in and out but the marine kept holding + squeezing. Around the second min mark the guy goes limp but the marine kept going while another guy got him in a half ass kimura setup. I honestly don’t know who is at fault but the video footage is hard to watch.