Gustafsson beat Cormier…

…and the reason that opinion isn’t popular is jones hate, media scores and dc moving forward.



I think gus beat dc. In the 2nd round, in my opinion, he landed the better shots, he cut dc open, he took dc down. The scoring back was a bit different but still had effective striking as the number one criteria, but was followed by effective grappling instead of being equal.



Gus 100% won the 3rd round. there is no argument dc won the 3rd, and if you think he did you’re extremely biased or just think whoever lands more total strikes should always win the round. He was an inch from unconsciousness. No argument



The 4th wasn’t nearly as close as i see people say it was. Gus landed more strikes, and bigger strikes. A teep that folded dc, two body kick that clearly affected him, jabs snapping his head back the whole round, good 1-2s, multiple big knees, a specific 1-2 that wobbled him slightly. Maybe 1 or 2 strikes dc landed in that round stunned gus, but not nearly as many that Gus landed. Even when gus was turned around and couldn’t even see the punch coming, he took the punch without getting wobbled, only when dc illegally punched him in the lower neck did he show a sign he was hit. But becuase DC walked forward getting beat up, he wins the round?



The only reason the media scores were so lopsided are becuase DC moved forward, and because some insane people scored the 3rd for DC. But again, if you’re getting effectively outstruck, and in the 2nd also getting outgrappled, you are not winning. And relying on media scores for support is just appealing to the masses of “journalists” that themselves don’t know how to score fights



And the fact the judges gave DC the fight becuase of the 3rd round is insane to me and should be insane to you too. Talk about clinch strikes all you want, gus never went down, was never out on his feet, nothing. DC was an inch from unconsciousness



Gus did not beat jones and there’s no argument for it. He won, in my opinion, round 3 only. But because everyone hates jones and everyone loves dc (partly becuase of jones), these fights get flipped in peoples minds somehow