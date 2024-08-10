What does gun control mean and represent to you?I don't doubt that many of the ordinary citizens who advocate for it do so with the best of intentions. But for me, it is fundamentally the de facto enabling of authoritarian government actions (large scale) and violent criminals (small scale) by depriving the liberty of law-abiding citizens from exercising what I consider a fundamental human right and one that is also an explicitly enumerated Constitutional right in the United States. It strips the legal backing and means of people to protect their person, family, and property. It is utterly indefensible, intolerable, and unconscionable on every conceivable level.Contrary to popular (and defeatist) belief of some Ameribros, 2A rights have not been increasingly infringed upon and restricted in the 21st century where the law is actually concerned. In fact, they have expanded if anything, at least where keeping and bearing firearms for the explicit purpose of self-defense is concerned. This is not to say there hasn't been a large effort or perpetual threats made from activist groups and government officials to do so. They are just simply losing, and they need to keep losing indefinitely -- on local, state, and federal levels alike.