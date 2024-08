Is there any chance this can get a nice re-up injection with some executive branch insistence in 2025 for FY26? Does anyone oppose doing so? The GAOA was probably my single favorite piece of legislation passed during the DJT era. The LWCF now has a perpetual source of funding, and that's great. However, the NPS on the whole has long been subject to severe constraints where annual budgetary appropriations are concerned. This is despite the fact that the natural and cultural sites comprising our park system are considered to be a collective national treasure, with the agency itself rated the most favorable entity of the federal government by the American public.