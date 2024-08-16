Deorum
🗽
@red
- Joined
- Dec 1, 2020
- Messages
- 7,702
- Reaction score
- 34,828
Is there any chance this can get a nice re-up injection with some executive branch insistence in 2025 for FY26? Does anyone oppose doing so? The GAOA was probably my single favorite piece of legislation passed during the DJT era. The LWCF now has a perpetual source of funding, and that's great. However, the NPS on the whole has long been subject to severe constraints where annual budgetary appropriations are concerned. This is despite the fact that the natural and cultural sites comprising our park system are considered to be a collective national treasure, with the agency itself rated the most favorable entity of the federal government by the American public.
The Great American Outdoors Act (H.R. 1957) is a piece of legislation passed by the United States Congress, signed by President Donald J. Trump, and activated into Public Law (Public Law No. 116-152) in 2020. It has two major components: fully and permanently fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) at $900 million per year, and provide $9.5 billion over five years ($1.9 billion annually) to address a maintenance backlog at American National Parks, including updating facilities to increase accessibility for the general public. At the time, the Associated Press wrote that it would be "the most significant conservation legislation enacted in nearly half a century."
The Great American Outdoors Act (H.R. 1957) is a piece of legislation passed by the United States Congress, signed by President Donald J. Trump, and activated into Public Law (Public Law No. 116-152) in 2020. It has two major components: fully and permanently fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) at $900 million per year, and provide $9.5 billion over five years ($1.9 billion annually) to address a maintenance backlog at American National Parks, including updating facilities to increase accessibility for the general public. At the time, the Associated Press wrote that it would be "the most significant conservation legislation enacted in nearly half a century."