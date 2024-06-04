Google suffers leak that shows how it collected children's voice data Newly leaked documents have claimed that Google recorded children's voice data, unblurred YouTube videos and saved addresses of Waze users without their knowledge or consent.

Google has sufferer another leak that revealed how the tech giant 'accidently' collected speech data of children, according to a new report.The new documents surfaced online Monday, claiming to show thousands of internal incident reports by employees from 2013 to 2018 that detailed how Google mismanaged sensitive and private data.The voice collection included speech of around 1,000 children that was captured through YouTube Kids.The documents also cited a number of other embarrassing problems - unblurring sensitive YouTube videos and exposing people's addresses stored in Waze.The report comes just days after Google suffered the 'mother of all leaks' after 2,500 documents exposed how its algorithm decides what users see.Google leak reveals a list of past privacy mishaps, from recording children's voices to exposing user addresses in Waze, according to new reportA leaked copy of an internal Google database revealed thousands of privacy-related incidents from 2013 to 2018, according to a report from 404 Media published Monday.The leaked information, sent to 404 Media by an anonymous tipster, reveals flagged instances where Google's privacy guardrails may have failed. Business Insider has not been able to view the leaked information.The incidents were reported by employees between six and nine years ago, a Google spokesperson said. All the incidents have been reviewed and resolved, meaning any private information has been deleted, a Google spokesperson told Business Insider.Some of the instances listed in the leaked information included a blurring mishap on YouTube that exposed the uncensored versions of images and a Waze Carpool incident that shared users' home addresses.In one incident, a Google speech service logged audio of an estimated 1,000 children for about an hour, the report said. Another situation involved Google's Street View saving license plates due to an algorithm that detected text in images, according to the 404 Media report citing the leaked information.According to Google, several flags detailed in the 404 Media report and shared with the tech giant were not incidents at all, or they involved issues from third-party platforms.A Google leak reported on Monday by 404 Media revealed six years' worth of privacy and security issues that Google kept quiet about — including a Google contractor accidentally leaking a Nintendo game release.The outlet obtained the internal database from an anonymous source and reported that Google confirmed aspects of the leak."At Google, employees can quickly flag potential product issues for review by the relevant teams," Google told 404 Media in a statement. "The reports obtained by 404 are from over six years ago and are examples of these flags—everyone was reviewed and resolved at that time."