Good Dog UFC 299 Edition DO NOT BET

helax

helax

BWR Forever
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Aug 10, 2013
Messages
53,957
Reaction score
102,958
This thread is for the general discussion of the event Good Dog UFC 299 Edition. Please add to the discussion here.

Like cheering for the underdogs but hate losing that sweet vcash on em?

Below are the 14 dogs for the UFC 298 card.

Pick 8 out of the 14 you feel have the best chance of pulling the upset and post em ITT.

Marlon Vera 230
Dustin Poirier 170
Michael Page 115
Gilbert Burns 130
Song Yadong 110
Jailton Almeida 110
Katlyn Cerminara 170
Rafael Dos Anjos 310
Pedro Munhoz 210
Philipe Lins
Michal Oleksiejczuk 142
Josh Parisian 325
CJ Vergara 360
Joanne Wood 176
 
  1. Dustin Poirier 170
  2. Michael Page 115
  3. Gilbert Burns 130
  4. Song Yadong 110
  5. Jailton Almeida 110
  6. Katlyn Cerminara 170
  7. Michal Oleksiejczuk 142
  8. Joanne Wood 176
 
helax said:
I meant vcash. Vcash>real cash. You brewing up parlays for these cards or just long shots?
Click to expand...
I Hail Mary full of grace everything I do. I keep it real also. Only real cash. I don't know how to bet the vcash and I would probably just lose it all anyways.
 
AppliedScience said:
Marlon Vera 230
Dustin Poirier 170
Michael Page 115
Gilbert Burns 130
Jailton Almeida 110
Katlyn Cerminara 170
Philipe Lins
Michal Oleksiejczuk 142
Click to expand...
that's about as good a selection of probable underdog victories as i've seen.

Have to say....UFC299 really is a helluva good card. Main card is especially popping, but even the prelims are jammed too.
 
Last edited:
Dustin Poirier 170
Rafael Dos Anjos 310
Pedro Munhoz 210
Gilbert Burns 130
Song Yadong 110
Jailton Almeida 110
Katlyn Cerminara 170
Joanne Wood 176

Jo Jo & Chookagian are me ringerz!!

YBbdvvJ.gif
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

helax
  • Sportsbook Event
Good Dog UFC 298 Edition DO NOT BET
2 3
Replies
45
Views
2K
helax
helax
helax
  • Sportsbook Event
Good Dog UFC 297 Edition DO NOT BET
2
Replies
31
Views
2K
helax
helax
helax
  • Sportsbook Event
Good Dog UFC 296 Edition DO NOT BET
2
Replies
37
Views
2K
Hotora86
Hotora86
helax
  • Discussion
Good Dog UFC 294 Edition
2
Replies
36
Views
4K
helax
helax
helax
  • Sportsbook Event
UFC 299 Tapology Contest DO NOT BET
2
Replies
30
Views
721
KDR by RNC
KDR by RNC

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,234,180
Messages
55,263,016
Members
174,714
Latest member
ElijahG

Share this page

Back
Top