DO NOT BET Good Dog UFC 300 Edition

helax

helax

This thread is for the general discussion of the event Good Dog UFC 300. Please add to the discussion here.

Like cheering for the underdogs but hate losing that sweet vcash on em?

Below are the 13 dogs for the UFC 300 card.

Pick 7 out of the 13 you feel have the best chance of pulling the upset and post em ITT.

Jamahal Hill 115
Yan Xiaonan 380
Max Holloway 150
Charles Oliveira 190
Cody Brundage 1200
Jiří Procházka 105
Calvin Kattar 145
Holy Holm 360
Sodiq Yusuff 120
Renato Moicano 205
Marina Rodriguez 122
Jim Miller 154
Cody Garbrandt 255
 
Let’s hope UFC 300 brings some doggy action for the ages.

Jamahal Hill 115
Max Holloway 150
Charles Oliveira 190
Jiří Procházka 105
Sodiq Yusuff 120
Marina Rodriguez 122
Jim Miller 154


 
Jamahal Hill 115
Max Holloway 150
Charles Oliveira 190
Jiří Procházka 105
Renato Moicano 205
Jim Miller 154
Cody Garbrandt 255

uoI77Tk.gif
 
