Good Dog UFC 296 Edition DO NOT BET

This thread is for the general discussion of the event Good Dog UFC 296 Edition. Please add to the discussion here.

Like cheering for the underdogs but hate losing that sweet vcash on em?

Below are the 12 dogs for the UFC 296 card.

Pick 7 out of the 12 you feel have the best chance of pulling the upset and post em ITT.

Colby Covington 125
Brandon Royval 160
Stephen Thompson 365
Tony Ferguson 250
Josh Emmett 162
Alonzo Menifield 135
Karol Rosa 140
Brian Kelleher 140
Ariane Lipski 140
Cody Durden 108
Lucas Almeida 140
Shamil Gaziev 105
 
Colby Covington 125
Brandon Royval 160
Stephen Thompson 365
Josh Emmett 162
Brian Kelleher 140
Ariane Lipski 140
Shamil Gaziev 105


So sorry. Don't push play

 
Awww yeah it’s doggy time.

Colby Covington 125
Brandon Royval 160
Tony Ferguson 250
Alonzo Menifield 135
Brian Kelleher 140
Ariane Lipski 140
Shamil Gaziev 105

 
Brandon Royval 160
Tony Ferguson 250
Josh Emmett 162
Karol Rosa 140
Brian Kelleher 140
Ariane Lipski 140
Shamil Gaziev 105
 
Colby Covington 125
Josh Emmett 162
Alonzo Menifield 135
Brian Kelleher 140
Ariane Lipski 140
Cody Durden 108
Lucas Almeida 140

 
