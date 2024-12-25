Gladiator 2. UMMM...WTF

Late for the party but I just recently watched the Gladiator sequel.......What a shit show. Im not even gonna dignify this with a proper review. It was ass. Im generous when I say it deserves 3.5/10.So they pretty much recycle the plot from the original and expect us to eat it up? Could the writers get any fucking lazier?The acting ranged from meh to shoot me. Even the production seemed half ass compared to the original from 2 and a half decades ago.The antagonists were all cringe as f. Those twin emperors might as well have been looney toons cartoon characters. Even Denzel who is usually at the very least good in everything, managed to be meh here.The scene with the babboons was ridiculous.The scene with the sharks was ridiculous.Hell, several scenes in this wacky film were ridiculous.Im glad Crowe had nothing to do with this tbh.This has got to be one of Ridleys biggest flops. I dont care what they review it at. Some people probably just enjoyed the nostalgia aspect. Not me. They should have stayed away.The first Gladiator is a great film. Very well acted & directed. Had good pacing, solid use of music and excellent action with a story you can really sink into.This seemed like a sad parody of that film.I honestly would have rather watched the time travel idea they were trying to create originally. As goofy as it sounded, it at least would have been more original than this recycled trash.Please Hollywood. Do us all a favour and take a break from making movies. You suck homies. You suck!!