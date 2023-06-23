Gimme your best forgotten 90's one hit wonders !

Sounds like every 90s song.
Solid choices so far.
Best part is, they all use the same chord progression.
Agree about Dido - that album with "Thank You"(from 1999) was solid front to back, good songs, still holds up.- Came to say Natalie. She was so pretty and talented. Dido was in the 90's? She also had a amazing voice.
Not a one-hit wonder. She had TWO big hits in the US. Thank You and White Flag. Thank You was from the No Angel album released in 1999, but the single was released in 2000. And then White Flag was a hit in 2003. She also had several more hits in the UK. But yeah, great voice for sure.- Came to say Natalie. She was so pretty and talented. Dido was in the 90's? She also had a amazing voice.
Not a one-hit wonder. She had TWO big hits in the US. Thank You and White Flag. Thank You was from the No Angel album released in 1999, but the single was released in 2000. And then White Flag was a hit in 2003. She also had several more hits in the UK. But yeah, great voice for sure.