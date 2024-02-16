That 90's Hits Thread

Chad R. Thundercock

Chad R. Thundercock

The R stands for Arrrrr, Matey!
@Silver
There's an 80's hit thread with over 200 pages and not a single thread dedicated to the 90's. This is a great injustice. As a kid of the 90's who grew up on Super Nintendo, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and Beavis and Butthead, I hereby dedicate this thread to the 90's, a decade with its own cornucopia of awesome music.

To kick it off, I'll start with Black Box's hit single from 1990:

 
Great Thread Idea. I was Born In 1980, so I guess I'm half an 80's kid and half a 90's kid/teen, but remember more of the 90's. Since you started with a hit from 1990, I'll go with something from 1991.

 
