That 90's Hits Thread

Chad R. Thundercock
The R stands for Arrrrr, Matey!
@Silver
- Joined
- Nov 30, 2005
- Messages
- 13,235
- Reaction score
- 6,657
There's an 80's hit thread with over 200 pages and not a single thread dedicated to the 90's. This is a great injustice. As a kid of the 90's who grew up on Super Nintendo, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and Beavis and Butthead, I hereby dedicate this thread to the 90's, a decade with its own cornucopia of awesome music.
To kick it off, I'll start with Black Box's hit single from 1990:
