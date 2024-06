Black9 said: Love this fight, Lets see what Sean Brady can do vs A HIGH level grappler with good striking



(There's multiple sources so its 100%)



This is perfect matchmaking all around. For Brady, despite him not fighting much in the last three years, a win gets him right back into the contention conversation. For Burns, the perfect fight at his stage of his career (37 years old), to test to see if he's still contender material. For hardcore MMA fans, a great combo of scrap and high-level MMA chess match.