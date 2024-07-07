From these list of fighters, what age did they reach their prime?

If you can just narrow down to one year of their careers. Which would it be?



And we're talking about their overall prime, both physical and mental peak strength integrated together.



Also, when you felt like they were at their best.



Feel free to add more names if you like.



GSP - 30 - (When he beat Jake Shields)

Jon Jones - 24 - (When he beat Machida)

Anderson Silva - 33 - (When he beat Hendo)

Mighty Mouse - 31 - (When he beat Ray Borg)

Fedor Emelianenko - 32 - (When he beat Tim Sylvia)

Dan Henderson - 37 - (When he beat the Axe Murderer)

Khabib - 32 - (Defeated Justin Gaethje)

BJ Penn - 31 - (Beat Kenny Florian)

Stipe Miocic - 36 - (Defeats Ngannou)