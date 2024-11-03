Movies From 1920 to 1939 - Who is the best actor? (Finals O/T)

From 1920 to 1939 - Who are the five best actors?
The Finals


My choice:

0*uOU635WlkHFDbuqW



If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know thanks.

Please vote.
Bogart and Stewart are the ones more people will know, so they'll win, but their work in the 1930s pales in comparison to both Cagney and Gable, and Cagney's is better than everyone's combined.
 
Out of curiosity, who of the people voting here have seen any/all of these: The Public Enemy, Smart Money, Taxi, The Crowd Roars, Picture Snatcher, Footlight Parage, Lady Killer, Jimmy the Gent, G-Men, Something to Sing About, Angels with Dirty Faces, The Oklahoma Kid, Each Dawn I Die, The Roaring Twenties? If you're only voting because you know Casablanca and It's a Wonderful Life, which don't even count toward this poll because it stops at 1939 before Bogart was even a leading man, then just know that you're crushing my soul.

Cagney+-+cry.gif
 
I think most if not all haven't seen those films. : - )
 
I’ve seen a handful of those and am a big fan of Cagney. My bogey vote is solely because I cant really vote against him in any poll as he is my all time favorite. Cagney is certainly deserving and I’ll change my Stewart vote to Cagney

Edit oh wait this is one vote only I see. Bogey it is then.
 
Bogart should’ve been a star after black legion. Luckily he eventually took over for George Raft
 
Latest posts

