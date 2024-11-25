Movies From the 1980s - Who is the best actor? (Finals Double O/T)

Choose One.

  • Total voters
    36
  • This poll will close: .
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
34,855
Reaction score
47,031
From the 1980s - Who are the 5 best actors?
The Finals
Finals O/T


Down to 3.

a709eff72ccab72eb997b5af0eb8cd66.jpg


young-mel-gibson-in-pink-buttondown-photo-u1


daniel-day-lewis-actor-1st-august-1989-ERJGM0.jpg



If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know thanks.

Please vote.
@Bonos @TheTickG @Aegon Spengler @helax @MLarson @Plissken @Fedorgasm @newcastleman @Gene Tunney @Ima5starman @tank666 @HeLLMuTT @I Am Legion
@Streeter @Koala @Shroud of turinabol @The Good The Bad The HBK @Michaelangelo @Nathan LaMontagne @Zer @Fox by the Sea @MichiganMMA1978 @Jar of Flies
@Strijfy @Cielo_ @Chesten_Hesten @yamahacrasher @armbarforhire @toasty @mainevent 140 @Lycandroid @the gorilla @qw3rty @Morning Star @Rawex @BroRogan
@ChosenOne @Uber_Noober @Bluesbreaker @Cyrano200 @djacobox372 @Reign Supreme @TeTe @AlphaBetaShark @kiley_sean @wlu.29 @jx820 @jan230 @fungi
@PeterGriffin @milliniar @Adrian Anis @TheNinja @TheChance @Tone C @Cerberus87 @Texan6533 @Osculater @RoastBeast @Krimzon @JackWhite @stalehotdog
@yamahacrasher @JinKazama @Sirwastealot @RoastBeast @AFanNotAFighter @AlphaBetaShark @moreorless87 @TadDunbar @ricains_cretins @Winston Wolf
@PRESIDENT TRUMP @Zookeeper Gabe @Prov3nance @Sweater of AV @Grassshoppa @calavera2 @Bobby Fischer @TJ Dillashank @fingercuffs @SoSo
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Movies From 1920 to 1939 - Who is the best actor? (Finals Double O/T)
Replies
8
Views
287
Takes Two To Tango
Takes Two To Tango
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Movies From the 1980s - Who is the best actor? (Finals O/T)
Replies
5
Views
173
fingercuffs
fingercuffs
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Movies From 1920 to 1939 - Who is the best actor? (Finals O/T)
Replies
11
Views
291
Bullitt68
Bullitt68
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Movies From the 1950s - Who is the best actor? (Finals O/T)
Replies
3
Views
146
MichiganMMA1978
MichiganMMA1978
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Movies From the 1940s - Who is the best actor? (Finals O/T)
Replies
4
Views
156
Takes Two To Tango
Takes Two To Tango

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,253,225
Messages
56,570,440
Members
175,283
Latest member
amirzohravi

Share this page

Back
Top